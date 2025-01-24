Your Favourite F1 Team* Now Has A Hot Wheels Car

Last year, we heard that maker of tiny 1:64 scale cars Hot Wheels, and organiser of races for not-tiny 1:1 scale cars Formula 1 were teaming up for one of the most obviously lucrative tie-ins in the history of toys.

Following the limited edition, generically-liveried car that introduced the collaboration, the two organisations have now unveiled the full range of products, so you can represent your favourite F1 team in 1:64 scale.

Hot Wheels F1 collection

Well, unless your favourite F1 team happens to be Ferrari (there goes the Italian market, then) or Aston Martin. Presumably, it’s a licensing thing – not a huge surprise, especially in the case of the notoriously brand-protective Ferrari, but it’s still a shame not to have the whole 2024 grid represented. Still, the remaining eight teams are on board: Alpine, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, Williams, Sauber, Red Bull and whatever Red Bull’s junior team is called this week.

That’s not all though, because what Hot Wheels tie-in is complete without a ludicrous track to send the cars whizzing around/out of at great velocity into someone’s shin? That’s covered by two track sets, somewhat confusingly titled the Sprint Race and Sprint Circuit. The former features a ‘DRS booster’ (presumably one of those roller things that sends cars shooting off at a terrifying speed).

Hot Wheels F1 Sprint Track

They’ll come accompanied by the more basic models, which are also available individually or in five-car packs. There’s also a set of more detailed, metal-bodied Premium models, again representing those eight teams, with a total of 16 different versions to account for each driver. And if you’re wondering, the models are up to date enough that the second Williams features Franco Colapinto’s number and helmet. Sorry, Logan.

Everything will be launching worldwide throughout 2025, with the Premium cars available to pre-order in the States now at $8 (around £6.50) a piece.