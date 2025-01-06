You Could Buy Ken Block’s Legendary ‘Hoonitruck’

You could own over 900bhp of Gymkhana history when the heavily modified 1977 Ford F-150 goes under the hammer in late January
Ford F-150 'Hoonitruck' - front
Ford F-150 'Hoonitruck' - front

It’s been just over two years since the world tragically lost automotive hero Ken Block in a snowmobiling accident, and his legacy hasn’t dimmed one bit. As if you needed any more proof, one of his iconic Gymkhana vehicles – the 1977 Ford F-150 ‘Hoonitruck’ is heading to one of the most revered car auctions in the US later this month.

That’s Barrett-Jackson’s annual January sale in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the truck is being offered with no reserve between 18 and 26 January. Back in 2018, it was one of the stars of the globe-trotting tenth instalment of Block and Hoonigan’s Gymkhana video series, in which it was absolutely shredded around the small town of Shamrock, Texas – said to be the inspiration for the town of Radiator Springs in the Cars films.

In 2019, it had a second starring role in Climbkhana 2, in which Block hammered it – mostly sideways – up the winding Tianmen Mountain Road in China.

The truck is pretty far removed from the workhorse it was when it was built in the late ’70s. Under the bonnet is a modern 3.5-litre EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 (with the massive turbos poking through bonnet cutouts, just in case you were in any doubt). It sends 914bhp through a six-speed sequential gearbox and a custom all-wheel drive system that allows precisely the kind of tyre-smoking silliness Block was known for.

Ford F-150 'Hoonitruck' - rear
Ford F-150 'Hoonitruck' - rear

Block chose a 1977 F-150 for the project as he’d learned to drive in the same year and model of truck, lending it some extra personal significance for the late tyre-shredder.

Barrett-Jackson doesn’t list an estimate for the truck, but when it went up for sale in 2021 at a Michigan dealership, $1.1 million (around £880,000) was being asked. Still wearing its signature number 43 Monster Energy livery, we imagine Block’s lasting legacy means that figure’s not likely to get any lower. We’ll keep you updated when we know how much the Hoonitruck fetches.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Genesis GV60 Gets A New Face, Refreshed Interior
Genesis GV60 - front
Genesis GV60 - front
News
These Were The 10 Best-Selling Cars In Britain In 2024
Ford Puma
Ford Puma
News
You Could Buy Ken Block’s Legendary ‘Hoonitruck’
Ford F-150 'Hoonitruck' - front
Ford F-150 'Hoonitruck' - front
News
A Near Showroom-Ready Land Rover Defender Will Compete In The Dakar
Defender Dakar teaser
Defender Dakar teaser
Motorsport
Enjoy 15 Minutes Of Glorious Le Mans-Spec Aston Martin Valkyrie V12 Noise
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH - front
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH - front
News
Liberty Walk Will Now Make Your Mazda MX-5 Much Wider
Liberty Walk Mazda MX-5 - front
Liberty Walk Mazda MX-5 - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 BMW M4 Review: Now AWD-Only, But I Don’t Mind
BMW M4 - front, driving
BMW M4 - front, driving
Reviews
MG Cyberster Review: Electric Isn’t Its Problem
MG Cyberster, front 3/4
MG Cyberster, front 3/4
Reviews
Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition Review: One-Of-A-Kind, Literally
Skoda Super Sleeper Edition, front 3/4
Skoda Super Sleeper Edition, front 3/4
Reviews
Maserati Grecale Trofeo Review: Sometimes Annoying, Always Entertaining
Maserati Grecale Trofeo - front, driving
Maserati Grecale Trofeo - front, driving
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI Clubsport Review: What The GTI Really Should Be
Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI Clubsport, front 3/4
Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI Clubsport, front 3/4