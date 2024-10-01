You Can’t Even Outrun The New 809bhp Mansory G63 In Your Nightmares

Welcome to this week’s episode of Mansory Watch. In recent editions, we’ve seen the German tuner do a surprisingly subtle (by its standards) job on the Ineos Grenadier, only to undo all of that goodwill and then some with the truly frightening Ferrari Purosangue ‘Pugnator’. Still on something of a roll, the company has now pointed its magic ugly stick at the latest version of the Mercedes-AMG G63.

Let’s delay the obvious and talk performance first. Mansory has liberated an extra hot hatch’s worth of power from the G’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, boosting its output from 577 to 809bhp – likely to be fairly alarming in something the shape and size of an Amazon distribution warehouse. Similarly, torque is up from 627 to 848lb ft. All this hauls it to 62mph in four seconds flat.

Mansory 'Grand Entrée' G63 - rear

Now, the gritty details. As with previous versions, the latest Mansory G is available in two distinct editions. There’s the Gronos, which sounds like a Marvel villain, and the Grand Entrée, which sounds like a big prawn cocktail.

Both share a completely redesigned bodykit, which gives the G63 that little bit of extra presence that nobody really thought it needed. The Gronos is the one in a colour inspired by what you might see in the toilet bowl after a heavy asparagus binge.

Mansory 'Grand Entrée' G63 - front

The Grand Entrée, meanwhile, has a name that hints at the big change – it literally means Grand Entrance, and that’s certainly what you’ll be making because it sees the G’s rear doors converted to a Rolls-Royce style rear-opening ‘suicide’ arrangement. Yeah.

The insides are pretty much what you’d expect: a seething mass of quilted leather and carbon fibre, finished here in a surprisingly restrained white-and-orange on the Grand Entrée, offset by the super-zesty sea of retina-searing yellow on the Gronos.

Mansory 'Gronos' G63 - interior

Just eight of each edition will be made, so thankfully, your chances of coming face-to-face with one in the wild are slim. If you do stumble across one, the official guidance is just to play dead and hope it leaves you alone. It’s the safest thing to do.