The Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Is Back With 473bhp

Facelifting the Porsche 911 isn’t like facelifting other cars – so numerous are its variants, that it’s a long, drawn-out process. Case in point: it’s been over a year since we saw the first ‘992.2’ iteration of the current car, the hybrid GTS, and we’re still far from getting new versions of the whole range.

The latest model to make a comeback is the not-quite-base-model, all-wheel drive Carrera 4S. Its engine is the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six as before, but partly thanks to a new intercooler, it’s been boosted up to 473bhp – 29bhp more than the pre-facelift car.

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Targa - interior

Its standard eight-speed PDK gearbox is the same as before, too, but gets a slightly tweaked gear ratio. Equipped with the optional Sport Chrono Package, a coupe will hit 62mph in 3.3 seconds and top out at 191mph – incremental improvements of a tenth of a second and 1mph, respectively.

On the subject of body styles, the 4S continues to be offered in all three of the 911’s – coupe, Cabriolet and Targa, the latter of which only comes with all-wheel drive powertrains these days.

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S range

Elsewhere, the 4S gets a greater level of basic equipment than before. The standard wheels are now the same as the Carrera S’, with staggered sizes of 20 inches at the front and 21 at the back. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and a sports exhaust are included, and the 4S gets the same braking system as the GTS, with 308mm discs up front and 380mm at the rear. The Targa gets standard all-wheel steering, too.

Available to order now, pricing kicks off at £127,000 for the coupe. That rises to £137,000 for the Cabriolet, with an extra £600 on top of that for the Targa. Stay tuned for whichever of the gazillion 911 derivatives gets the .2 treatment next.