The Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Is Back With 473bhp

The steady facelift of the 911 range continues, with the C4S gaining a 29bhp boost
Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Targa - front
Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Targa - front

Facelifting the Porsche 911 isn’t like facelifting other cars – so numerous are its variants, that it’s a long, drawn-out process. Case in point: it’s been over a year since we saw the first ‘992.2’ iteration of the current car, the hybrid GTS, and we’re still far from getting new versions of the whole range.

The latest model to make a comeback is the not-quite-base-model, all-wheel drive Carrera 4S. Its engine is the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six as before, but partly thanks to a new intercooler, it’s been boosted up to 473bhp – 29bhp more than the pre-facelift car.

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Targa - interior
Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Targa - interior

Its standard eight-speed PDK gearbox is the same as before, too, but gets a slightly tweaked gear ratio. Equipped with the optional Sport Chrono Package, a coupe will hit 62mph in 3.3 seconds and top out at 191mph – incremental improvements of a tenth of a second and 1mph, respectively.

On the subject of body styles, the 4S continues to be offered in all three of the 911’s – coupe, Cabriolet and Targa, the latter of which only comes with all-wheel drive powertrains these days.

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S range
Porsche 911 Carrera 4S range

Elsewhere, the 4S gets a greater level of basic equipment than before. The standard wheels are now the same as the Carrera S’, with staggered sizes of 20 inches at the front and 21 at the back. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and a sports exhaust are included, and the 4S gets the same braking system as the GTS, with 308mm discs up front and 380mm at the rear. The Targa gets standard all-wheel steering, too.

Available to order now, pricing kicks off at £127,000 for the coupe. That rises to £137,000 for the Cabriolet, with an extra £600 on top of that for the Targa. Stay tuned for whichever of the gazillion 911 derivatives gets the .2 treatment next.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
You Can Now Get Factory Rally-Style Wheels For Your Mini
Mini JCW with Accessory Parts - front
News
The Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Is Back With 473bhp
Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Targa - front
News
Geely EX5 Launching In Britain With Lotus-Fettled Handling
Geely EX5 - front
News
You Can Now Play Pac-Man In Your Van
News
We Need This Off-Road Renault 5 In Our Lives
Off-road Renault 5 - front
News
Toyota GR Corolla Reportedly Coming To The UK And Europe
Toyota GR Corolla - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front
Reviews
Morgan Supersport Review: A Serious Sports Car Disguised As An Antique
Morgan Supersport - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia EV3 Review: Boring But Brilliant
Kia EV3 - front, driving
Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front
Reviews
Ineos Grenadier Review: A Flawed Indulgence You Can’t Help But Love
Ineos Grenadier - front