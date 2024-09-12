Prepare To Shield Your Eyes From The Mansory Ineos Grenadier

…specifically, its interior. The never-subtle tuning company has given the rugged Grenadier more carbon, more power, and a lot more pink quilted leather
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mansory Ineos Grenadier - front
Mansory Ineos Grenadier - front

The Ineos Grenadier is one of the most functional cars on sale right now. Pretty much everything about it is engineered to be as tough and off-road capable as possible, with things like luxury and road manners secondary. That carries over to the interior, which is largely dominated by tough, hard-wearing materials.

Still, German tuning company Mansory has never been one to let silly things like common sense get in the way of it doing its thing with everything from electric Vespa scooters to the Bugatti Chiron.

Mansory Ineos Grenadier - interior
Mansory Ineos Grenadier - interior

That’s why it’s given its modified Grenadier… pink quilted leather. Ineos calls it maroon but, no, unless we’ve gone colourblind, that’s definitely pink. Presumably, you’ll be able to spec something less garish.

And it’s not like the concept of an ultra-luxurious, off-road capable car isn’t proven – just look at the Range Rover, or the Mercedes G-Class. Luxury really is the name of the game, too – as well as those new, more comfortable leather-clad seats, it gets refrigerated compartments in both the front and rear – handy if you want to crack open a cold tin of Stella once you get to your overnight camp spot (or, more likely, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot).

Mansory Ineos Grenadier - side
Mansory Ineos Grenadier - side

The outside is pretty much par for the Mansory course too, i.e., lots of carbon fibre. It’s been used for some chunky arch extensions, an angry new bonnet, front and rear bumpers, a roof spoiler, side steps and a spare wheel cover. There’s also an entire Premier League football stadium’s worth of extra lighting: spotlights on the front bumper and roof-mounted aero… thing, and LED strips integrated into the front bumper, rear spoiler and those grab handles running along the roof.

The wheels are new 20-inch units, although sensibly still wrapped in knobbly all-terrain rubber. Finally, Mansory has tickled the Grenadier’s 3.0-litre BMW-sourced turbo straight-six, bumping power from 282 to 345bhp, and peak torque from 332 to 413lb ft (Mansory doesn’t say, but we assume this is for the petrol version). The engine now breathes through a new stainless steel exhaust, which might have the bizarre effect of making this beefy 4x4 sound like a modified Supra.

Mansory Ineos Grenadier - rear
Mansory Ineos Grenadier - rear

All this can be yours for… well, Mansory doesn’t say, but presumably a lot on top of the £65,015 that even the most basic non-commercial Grenadier will cost.

