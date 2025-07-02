You Can Now Get Factory Rally-Style Wheels For Your Mini

Own the latest generation of petrol-powered Mini? Been thinking about modifying it? As long as you don’t mind your car being covered with JCW logos, Mini’s now got you covered. The brand has just launched a range of JCW Accessory Parts for the combustion-powered Cooper – that’s the 154bhp Cooper C, 201bhp Cooper S and 228bhp JCW.

The highlight of the new bits comes in the form of a set of 18-inch JCW Rallye Spoke wheels, which Mini says is a tribute to its rally heritage. Not pictured but also available are two 17-inch alloy designs, which Mini calls Sprint Spoke and Star Spoke. New wheels alone not flashy enough for you? You can also get a set of stabilised JCW-branded floating centre caps, which stay level at all times. Just like on a Rolls-Royce.

Mini JCW with Accessory Parts - detail

Also available are a host of little aero addenda, with small winglets for the front and rear bumpers and side skirts, trim pieces for the C-pillar, a new rear diffuser and a small extension for the JCW’s roof spoiler. Mini says this all brings real aero benefits, although we have to imagine the difference is marginal.

Want everyone to think you have a JCW Mini, even if you don’t? There are a whole bunch of JCW decals available, including an offset dual racing stripe and decals for the car’s sides and boot lid – although none of these are pictured here.

Mini JCW with Accessory Parts - rear

What are pictured are some of the other bits and bobs you can order, including a JCW tow strap and carbon fibre trims for the fuel filler and exhaust pipe. Some of the smaller items available, meanwhile, include JCW-branded floormats and door pins. Weirdly, there’s no mention in the press release of the very visible sunstrip on this car.

Should any of these things take your fancy, they’ll soon be available on Mini’s website as well as at the brand’s dealers.