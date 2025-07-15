Would £100k Off Tempt You Into A Lightly Used Maserati MC20?

Maseratis and killer depreciation: name a more iconic duo. The Italian brand’s cars have always had a bit of an unfortunate tendency to start haemorrhageing value the second they leave the dealer.

That’s perhaps one of the reasons there hasn’t been many takers for the MC20, the company’s first proper supercar since the MC12. Or rather, it was the MC20 – it’s just had the tiniest of facelifts along with a name change that’s seen it rechristened as the MCPura.

Maserati MC20 - side

Nothing gamechanging, then, but we’ll take any vaguely topical excuse to start browsing the classifieds for mid-engined Italian supercars and pass it off as work. So, the MCPura – as is an irritatingly standard practice for supercars these days, Maserati hasn’t given us a price for its renamed car, but all estimates place the price of the outgoing MC20 at around £230,000 (although precisely nobody is ordering any new supercar without a plethora of expensive options anyway).

That means that this blue 2022 MC20 we’ve found on Auto Trader – the cheapest one on the site at a £129,995 list price – represents a discount of at least £100,000 over a brand new MCPura. That’s pretty significant, especially because besides the name and some very, very minor tweaks to the styling and aero, nothing’s really changed on the MC20/Pura since it launched in 2020.

Maserati MC20 - interior

This car has the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 as the MCPura, making the same 621bhp and 538lb ft, and will manage the same quoted figures of 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds and a 202mph top speed.

It’s done 14,000 miles – reasonably high for a three-year-old supercar, but really not a lot in the grand scheme of things. It’s had its first MOT, although the plates are obscured in the ad, so we can’t see if anything was flagged up. The sparsely-written ad, meanwhile, doesn’t give any ideas of options fitted.

Maserati MC20 - rear

But none of that’s strictly relevant – this is a nearly new, mid-engined Italian supercar with a six-figure discount compared to a factory fresh one. The MC20’s high asking price is likely another reason it’s not been a runaway sales success, especially when its engine and interior lack the supercar drama of things like the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Huracan.

It is imbued with a superb chassis and a surprisingly feisty attitude, though, and we can’t help but feel that at this price, it’s worth much more of a look. We pity the first owner that took such a hit in depreciation, but they’ve done the next one a big, big favour.