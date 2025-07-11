Arrivederci, MC20: Meet The Maserati MCPura

The Maserati MC20 is dead. But don’t get your hankies out just yet to mourn the loss of a mid-engined supercar – Maser’s simply given its halo model, which has just celebrated its fifth birthday, a very light nip-and-tuck, and a new name in the process. Meet the Maserati MCPura.

No, it’s not a limited-time-only burger from McDonald’s, but a name intended to reflect “the essence of a model designed to embody, in its most concentrated form, the most authentic values of the Trident.” Righto.

Maserati MCPura Cielo - front, doors open

So, name aside, what else is new? Not a whole lot. At the heart of the MCPura is the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, complete with its tricksy pre-chamber ignition system designed to bring gains in both performance and efficiency. It’s producing an unchanged 621bhp and 531lb ft of torque.

It has the same eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, is based around the same carbon tub, and comes in the same choice of coupe or Cielo convertible bodies. While Maserati hasn’t given us performance numbers, we suspect you can look at the outgoing MC20’s 2.9-second 0-62mph run and 202mph top speed for a very good idea of what we’re working with.

Maserati MCPura Cielo - interior

Look really closely, though, and you’ll spot a new, slightly pointier front end and an even more subtly tweaked rear bumper. The underbody has had some aero tweaks too, apparently, although we can’t actually see them because… well, they’re underneath the car.

You can get the MCPura in a few new colours too, including Devil Orange, Verde Royale and one that’s genuinely called Night Interaction. Sounds like an ’80s R’n’B song, but at least it’s attention-grabbing. None of these are the colours you see in these pics, though – that’s Maser’s fancy triple-layer Ai Aqua Rainbow.

Maserati MCPura coupe - rear

Both coupe and Cielo are on sale now, although, as is pretty standard in Supercar World these days, Maserati’s hesitant to quote a base price. For what it’s worth, the old MC20 kicked off at around £230,000 for the coupe and £250,000 for the Cielo, so expect modest increases on those numbers.