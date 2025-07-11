Arrivederci, MC20: Meet The Maserati MCPura

Maserati’s flagship supercar has a new name and a very slightly new look, but it’s business as usual besides that
Maserati MCPura Cielo - front
Maserati MCPura Cielo - front

The Maserati MC20 is dead. But don’t get your hankies out just yet to mourn the loss of a mid-engined supercar – Maser’s simply given its halo model, which has just celebrated its fifth birthday, a very light nip-and-tuck, and a new name in the process. Meet the Maserati MCPura.

No, it’s not a limited-time-only burger from McDonald’s, but a name intended to reflect “the essence of a model designed to embody, in its most concentrated form, the most authentic values of the Trident.” Righto.

Maserati MCPura Cielo - front, doors open
Maserati MCPura Cielo - front, doors open

So, name aside, what else is new? Not a whole lot. At the heart of the MCPura is the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, complete with its tricksy pre-chamber ignition system designed to bring gains in both performance and efficiency. It’s producing an unchanged 621bhp and 531lb ft of torque.

It has the same eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, is based around the same carbon tub, and comes in the same choice of coupe or Cielo convertible bodies. While Maserati hasn’t given us performance numbers, we suspect you can look at the outgoing MC20’s 2.9-second 0-62mph run and 202mph top speed for a very good idea of what we’re working with.

Maserati MCPura Cielo - interior
Maserati MCPura Cielo - interior

Look really closely, though, and you’ll spot a new, slightly pointier front end and an even more subtly tweaked rear bumper. The underbody has had some aero tweaks too, apparently, although we can’t actually see them because… well, they’re underneath the car.

You can get the MCPura in a few new colours too, including Devil Orange, Verde Royale and one that’s genuinely called Night Interaction. Sounds like an ’80s R’n’B song, but at least it’s attention-grabbing. None of these are the colours you see in these pics, though – that’s Maser’s fancy triple-layer Ai Aqua Rainbow.

Maserati MCPura coupe - rear
Maserati MCPura coupe - rear

Both coupe and Cielo are on sale now, although, as is pretty standard in Supercar World these days, Maserati’s hesitant to quote a base price. For what it’s worth, the old MC20 kicked off at around £230,000 for the coupe and £250,000 for the Cielo, so expect modest increases on those numbers.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Lamborghini Temerario Ditches Hybrid To Go Racing
Lamborghini Temerario GT3 - front
News
The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift Mazda RX-7 Just Sold For Over $1m
The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift Mazda RX-7
News
This Is The Three-Seater, £1 Million Lanzante 95-59
Lanzante 95-59 - front
News
Here’s The New Toyota (Or Lexus) Supercar Up Close
Toyota GT Concept - front
News
Arrivederci, MC20: Meet The Maserati MCPura
Maserati MCPura Cielo - front
News
The 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Is Here, And You Can Properly Drift It
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front
Reviews
Morgan Supersport Review: A Serious Sports Car Disguised As An Antique
Morgan Supersport - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia EV3 Review: Boring But Brilliant
Kia EV3 - front, driving
Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front
Reviews
Ineos Grenadier Review: A Flawed Indulgence You Can’t Help But Love
Ineos Grenadier - front