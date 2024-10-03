Who Exactly Is Manhart’s 888bhp BMW XM For?

It’s a fugly 2.7-tonne hybrid SUV with more power than a Porsche 918 Spyder. If you like it, then good for you, we guess?
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Manhart MHXM 900 - front
Manhart MHXM 900 - front

In the year that is 2024, there are many intelligently designed, cleverly engineered, enjoyable-to-drive cars on sale. The BMW XM is not one of them. It’s a goppingly ugly, 2.7-tonne monument to excess that attempts to bully physics into submission, borders on sacrilege in the way it tries to reference the groundbreaking original M1, and was designed for a market that doesn’t seem to exist, given how sluggishly it’s selling.

Anyway, in perhaps the most inevitable automotive news of the year, our favourite German purveyors of big power, Manhart, has got its hands on the XM, and given it 888bhp to create the MHXM 900. Sigh. Let’s get this over with, shall we?

Manhart MHXM 900 - side
Manhart MHXM 900 - side

This shade isn’t particularly directed at Manhart, which is perfectly capable of excellence – see its lovely ‘MH8’ E31 8-series restomod for proof, or its tweaked take on the Toyota GR Supra. We can’t blame the company for recognising that there’s at least a handful of misguided people out there who’d look at the XM and think “Yes, looks excellent, but what if it was slightly uglier and more pointless?” and deciding to make a quick buck.

To that end, it’s fitted one of its MH-tronik tuning kits to the XM’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8. That means that when the plug-in hybrid XM is fully charged (which it never will be), it now makes a total of 888bhp and 885lb ft of torque. That’s more than a Porsche 918 Spyder, and yet we’re genuinely struggling to give a shit.

Manhart MHXM 900 - interior
Manhart MHXM 900 - interior

Elsewhere, there’s a whole slew of new exhaust choices so you can make even more noise as you do a 10-30mph pull down a busy pedestrian-lined city centre street, and 24-inch rims, because as we all know, all the world’s roads are in perfect condition and contain no potholes whatsoever.

To its credit, Manhart hasn’t taken things too far with the styling, although that’s largely because the XM leaves BMW’s factory already looking like it’s paid a visit to one of the gaudier tuning companies. Perhaps in a knowing nod to the XM’s appearance and size, though, Manhart has painted this example the exact same colour as an elephant. It’s also thrown lots of carbon fibre at the inside, because, y’know, that’s going to make all the difference on a roadgoing aircraft carrier.

Manhart MHXM 900 - rear
Manhart MHXM 900 - rear

Manhart doesn’t give a price for this conversion, but if it does interest you, then our advice is to go stand in front of a mirror and take a good, long look at yourself.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Japanese
Bankrupt Yourself With Nismo’s Classic Skyline GT-R Mods Collection
Nismo 40th Anniversary parts collection, intercooler, R32
Nismo 40th Anniversary parts collection, intercooler, R32
News
The Hyundai i20 N Just Got Facelifted… In Australia
Hyundai i20 N - front
Hyundai i20 N - front
News
Keanu Reeves Will Race A Toyota GR86 This Weekend
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves
News
Who Exactly Is Manhart’s 888bhp BMW XM For?
Manhart MHXM 900 - front
Manhart MHXM 900 - front
News
NSFW Warning: The Bugatti Tourbillon Has Got Undressed
Bugatti Tourbillon chassis - rear
Bugatti Tourbillon chassis - rear
News
You’ll Either Love Or Hate This EV-Swapped Honda Beat
EV-swapped Honda Beat
EV-swapped Honda Beat

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving