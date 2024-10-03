NSFW Warning: The Bugatti Tourbillon Has Got Undressed

Send the kids to bed, because Bugatti’s latest hypercar is unveiling all its dirty secrets
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Bugatti Tourbillon chassis - rear
Bugatti Tourbillon chassis - rear

Car Throttle is a clean, wholesome website. Mostly. It’s the sort of site you can glance at at work, with the worst possible consequence being a ticking off for looking at pictures of cars instead of doing your job. We feel like these images should come with an NSFW warning though, because the Bugatti Tourbillon has just got naked. Oh my.

Yep, as part of its ‘A New Era’ documentary series charting the Tourbillon’s development, Bugatti has stripped away the carbon fibre suit worn by its new V16-powered hybrid hypercar to give us all a look at what lies beneath.

Bugatti Tourbillon chassis - front
Bugatti Tourbillon chassis - front

Just look, for instance, at that rear view, with those massive rear tyres and shimmering exhaust manifold fully exposed. Or up front, where we can see just where air enters five of the eight(!) total radiators the Tourbillon has – three in the centre for cooling the cabin and electronics, and two flanking it to channel air to that hulking engine sat in the middle of the car.

A cutaway image shows us the T-shaped arrangement of the battery pack – a pack that powers three electric motors which on their own produce 789bhp. That’s more than plenty of whole supercars, but a mere drop in the ocean for the total 1775bhp made by the powertrain at full chat.

Bugatti Tourbillon cutaway
Bugatti Tourbillon cutaway

Then, of course, there’s that engine: a naturally aspirated, 8.3-litre V16 developing 986bhp, and measuring over a metre long. The cutaway really gives a sense of the scale involved, and of what an achievement it is cramming such a physically huge engine into a comparatively compact car, and stuffing in all the hybrid bits too.

It’s worth getting nice and familiar with this chassis because Bugatti says it’ll be “fundamental to everything the brand does from now on.” Thus ends this article – you can close that incognito tab now.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
If You Don’t Own A £4,000 Porsche Surfboard, Is Your Life Even Complete?
Porsche 911s with matching surfboards
Porsche 911s with matching surfboards
Japanese
Bankrupt Yourself With Nismo’s Classic Skyline GT-R Mods Collection
Nismo 40th Anniversary parts collection, intercooler, R32
Nismo 40th Anniversary parts collection, intercooler, R32
News
The Hyundai i20 N Just Got Facelifted… In Australia
Hyundai i20 N - front
Hyundai i20 N - front
News
Keanu Reeves Will Race A Toyota GR86 This Weekend
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves
News
Who Exactly Is Manhart’s 888bhp BMW XM For?
Manhart MHXM 900 - front
Manhart MHXM 900 - front
News
NSFW Warning: The Bugatti Tourbillon Has Got Undressed
Bugatti Tourbillon chassis - rear
Bugatti Tourbillon chassis - rear

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving