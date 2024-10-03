NSFW Warning: The Bugatti Tourbillon Has Got Undressed

Car Throttle is a clean, wholesome website. Mostly. It’s the sort of site you can glance at at work, with the worst possible consequence being a ticking off for looking at pictures of cars instead of doing your job. We feel like these images should come with an NSFW warning though, because the Bugatti Tourbillon has just got naked. Oh my.

Yep, as part of its ‘A New Era’ documentary series charting the Tourbillon’s development, Bugatti has stripped away the carbon fibre suit worn by its new V16-powered hybrid hypercar to give us all a look at what lies beneath.

Bugatti Tourbillon chassis - front

Just look, for instance, at that rear view, with those massive rear tyres and shimmering exhaust manifold fully exposed. Or up front, where we can see just where air enters five of the eight(!) total radiators the Tourbillon has – three in the centre for cooling the cabin and electronics, and two flanking it to channel air to that hulking engine sat in the middle of the car.

A cutaway image shows us the T-shaped arrangement of the battery pack – a pack that powers three electric motors which on their own produce 789bhp. That’s more than plenty of whole supercars, but a mere drop in the ocean for the total 1775bhp made by the powertrain at full chat.

Bugatti Tourbillon cutaway

Then, of course, there’s that engine: a naturally aspirated, 8.3-litre V16 developing 986bhp, and measuring over a metre long. The cutaway really gives a sense of the scale involved, and of what an achievement it is cramming such a physically huge engine into a comparatively compact car, and stuffing in all the hybrid bits too.

It’s worth getting nice and familiar with this chassis because Bugatti says it’ll be “fundamental to everything the brand does from now on.” Thus ends this article – you can close that incognito tab now.