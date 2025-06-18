We’re Too Poor To Understand This Monopoly-Themed Mansory G-Class

Take G-Wagen, make it convertible, fit rear-opening doors, give it a board game-themed paint job. No, us neither
Mansory Art Piece AL3C MONO907Y - front
Now, we don’t want to sound all ‘woe-is-me’ or get all soapboxy, because this is frankly a very cool job to have, but unless you do very, very well out of it, car journalism is not exactly a career path that leads to great riches.

It’s not really our place to question the appeal of a Mansory-tuned car, basically. They’re designed for the sort of people who many many addresses and direct access to a yacht.

Mansory Art Piece AL3C MONO907Y - rear
That said, we can’t even begin to wrap our heads around this one. It’s a stubby, short-wheelbase version of the Sperienza, a blinged-up and convertible-ised version of the Mercedes-AMG G63 unveiled by the tuner a few weeks ago.

Despite chopping a good bit of length out of it, Mansory has elected to keep it a four-door with backwards-opening rears, a system it calls ‘Grand Entrée’. Although we wouldn’t call the gap you’d need to contort yourself through to get into the back particularly ‘Grand’.

Mansory Art Piece AL3C MONO907Y - interior
It gets the same performance treatment as the Sperienza, too, its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 upped to 809bhp and 848lb ft of torque. None of this, though, is really the bit that’s baffling us.

No, that would be the paintjob, which, for reasons we cannot even begin to fathom, is themed around the tedious, Christmas-ruining board game, Monopoly. We suppose the game is about becoming as filthy rich as possible, which probably makes it a favourite among Mansory’s clientele.

Mansory Art Piece AL3C MONO907Y - interior detail
It’s the work of Alec Monopoly (not, as it turns out, his real name), a ‘street artist’ and DJ who creates murals and graffiti pieces featuring Mr Monopoly, the moustachioed money enthusiast who serves as the game’s mascot. A quick Google of his work reveals it’s pretty much all themed around the almost religious worship of cold, hard cash. We’re not sure if there’s supposed to be a deeper meaning to this, or if it really is as on-the-nose as it sounds.

Anyway, Mr Monopoly (the artist, not the fictional rich bloke) is going to hand-paint 10 of these stumpy G-Wagens for Mansory customers. They’ll then be given a special clearcoat treatment to protect them from environmental influences, which will come in handy in the air-conditioned, humidity-controlled garages they’ll spend most of their time in.

Mansory Art Piece AL3C MONO907Y - exterior detail
Oh yeah, and for some reason, this thing’s official name is the Mansory - Art Piece - AL3C MONO907Y. We don’t know how much an Althreec Mononinezeroseveny will set you back, and that’s kind of the point. It’s not for the likes of us. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re off to buy a cheap Suzuki Jimny and rattlecan a bunch of Cluedo characters onto it.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

