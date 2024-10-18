Waste Your Day On The Ferrari F80 Configurator

Need something to kill time? Ferrari’s new configurator is a wonderful way to do it
If, like us, you learned about the Ferrari F80 from its official announcement on Thursday, you’re too poor to ever consider buying one. If you were fortunate enough to be in line for it, you’d have known about it beforehand – as all 799 slates for production had sold out before the reveal.

It’s a sad reality hit that means, instead, we were planning to kill time at our desks by looking at used Subaru Imprezas in the classifieds. Those are on ice now though, as thanks to a pretty in-depth configurator, we can now live out our fantasies of speccing our very own Ferrari F80.

Considering nobody can actually buy one, it’s a bit of a surprise Ferrari has gone to the lengths it has for this online configurator – especially as presumably anyone actually ordering one will have some private consultations on their specs. Yet, we’re utterly delighted to find it has.

This is how Ferrari probably wants you to spec an F80
This is how Ferrari probably wants you to spec an F80

On the landing page, you’re given a bunch of preset configurations which we assume the minds at Maranello would prefer customers to pick from rather than create monstrosities of their own. And quite frankly, anyone ordering one in something other than Rosso Corsa is a heathen, frankly.

Yet, there’s an insane depth of choice in the 3D-modelled website that’ll rival even Porsche’s configurator, if you decide to ignore all of those curated choices.

If we’ve counted correctly, there are 34 body colour choices, all of which can be had with a number on the door and bonnet if you feel so inclined. Alternatively, go for a choice of four racing stripes if you want – after all, if it’s good enough for a Mk5 Ford Fiesta ST…

Waste Your Day On The Ferrari F80 Configurator

There’s only one style of wheel but you can have them in silver, carbon fibre or a bit of both. Oh, and if you’re a real cretin, you can swap the yellow centre caps out for a black set.

Then, we’re onto the carbon fibre sections which allow you to spec pretty much any bit of trim in the material if you so wish. Or, just scratch a colour altogether and have the body in fully exposed carbon fibre.

Waste Your Day On The Ferrari F80 Configurator

Interior options are comparatively a bit limited. Not all that surprising, considering it’s quite a spartan space in the first place. You can have the steering wheel trimmed in Alcantara, and carpets from the same material though. Oh, plus a bunch of different colours for the harnesses and stitching.

Please do share your creations with us on social media, because we’re dead keen to see how wonderful or horrible you can make an F80. Not that any of us can do it beyond a screen.

