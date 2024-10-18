Even Cosworth Is Making Sim Racing Hardware Now

The CCW Mk2 Pro Sim is based on a real wheel of the same name, and it comes with an £8000 price tag
me
CCW Mk2 Pro Sim
CCW Mk2 Pro Sim

It seems everyone wants a slice of the sim racing pie these days. Major OEMs have partnered with hardware manufacturers like moths to a flame in recent years, with the likes of Porsche, BMW and Bentley working with Fanatec, Ferrari with Thrustmaster and most recently Lamborghini with Moza. It’s almost a guessing game of who’s next – and if you had money on Cosworth, congrats.

Yes, even the engineering boffs best known for making Fords go fast in the ‘80s and ‘90s are getting in on the action. The company has teamed up with Dutch-based SimRep Engineering to produce a version of its CCW Mk2 wheel – an FIA-certified wheel seen in LMPs, IndyCars and Super Formula racers – for sim racing.

CCW Mk2 Pro Sim
CCW Mk2 Pro Sim

Unlike most collabs, which merely offer replica versions of real wheels, this is the genuine thing too, with its internals re-engineered for use on the sim. That means it’s made of a full carbon fibre housing weighing just 1kg and uses the exact same switches as the FIA-grade component. Carbon paddles are fitted too, and real-time data is fed to you through a 4.3-inch LCD display.

Oh, and of course, there’s a proper LED light strip for revs and it’s sat atop an engraved Cosworth logo.

CCW Mk2 Pro Sim
CCW Mk2 Pro Sim

Sounds great, but surely all this means it’s expensive, right? Well… yeah. Pricing starts at €9559 (approx. £8000), and that’s only if you want just two paddles on the back. If you want four to enable clutch compatibility, that’ll rise to €10,622 (approx. £8800) while a six-paddle wheel (if you need such a thing) will set you back €11,686 (approx. £9700).

At least for that price, you’ll get a Cosworth-branded flight case included just like the ones provided with the real race car wheels, and a two-year warranty for the wheel. If you hadn’t guessed, it’ll only be PC compatible – it’s worth checking out the full product page to see if it’ll be compatible with your rig.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The 992.2 Porsche 911 GT3 Is A Sports Car The Family Can Enjoy*
992.2 Porsche 911 GT3, front, driving
992.2 Porsche 911 GT3, front, driving
News
Waste Your Day On The Ferrari F80 Configurator
News
Where’s The Next Porsche Hypercar?
Porsche Mission X concept - front
Porsche Mission X concept - front
News
Ferrari F80 Vs McLaren W1: All The Key Statistics
Ferrari F80 and McLaren W1 - front
Ferrari F80 and McLaren W1 - front
News
Meet The 1183bhp Ferrari F80, Maranello’s Latest Hypercar
Ferrari F80 - front
Ferrari F80 - front
News
The GT3 RS-Fighting Maserati GT2 Stradale Costs £339,000
Maserati GT2 Stradale - front
Maserati GT2 Stradale - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Land Rover Classic Defender V8 Review: A Love Letter To An Icon, With A Tear-Jerking Price
Land Rover Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke
Land Rover Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke
Reviews
2024 Toyota Prius Review: Your Taxi Driver Will Want One, And You Might Too
2024 Toyota Prius, front 3/4
2024 Toyota Prius, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Toyota Yaris Hybrid Review: Too Sensible For Its Own Good
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Reviews
KGM Torres Review: ‘Fine’ Doesn’t Cut It
KGM Torres EVX - driving
KGM Torres EVX - driving
Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front