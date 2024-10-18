Even Cosworth Is Making Sim Racing Hardware Now

It seems everyone wants a slice of the sim racing pie these days. Major OEMs have partnered with hardware manufacturers like moths to a flame in recent years, with the likes of Porsche, BMW and Bentley working with Fanatec, Ferrari with Thrustmaster and most recently Lamborghini with Moza. It’s almost a guessing game of who’s next – and if you had money on Cosworth, congrats.

Yes, even the engineering boffs best known for making Fords go fast in the ‘80s and ‘90s are getting in on the action. The company has teamed up with Dutch-based SimRep Engineering to produce a version of its CCW Mk2 wheel – an FIA-certified wheel seen in LMPs, IndyCars and Super Formula racers – for sim racing.

CCW Mk2 Pro Sim

Unlike most collabs, which merely offer replica versions of real wheels, this is the genuine thing too, with its internals re-engineered for use on the sim. That means it’s made of a full carbon fibre housing weighing just 1kg and uses the exact same switches as the FIA-grade component. Carbon paddles are fitted too, and real-time data is fed to you through a 4.3-inch LCD display.

Oh, and of course, there’s a proper LED light strip for revs and it’s sat atop an engraved Cosworth logo.

CCW Mk2 Pro Sim

Sounds great, but surely all this means it’s expensive, right? Well… yeah. Pricing starts at €9559 (approx. £8000), and that’s only if you want just two paddles on the back. If you want four to enable clutch compatibility, that’ll rise to €10,622 (approx. £8800) while a six-paddle wheel (if you need such a thing) will set you back €11,686 (approx. £9700).

At least for that price, you’ll get a Cosworth-branded flight case included just like the ones provided with the real race car wheels, and a two-year warranty for the wheel. If you hadn’t guessed, it’ll only be PC compatible – it’s worth checking out the full product page to see if it’ll be compatible with your rig.