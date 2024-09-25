Want Some VW Ketchup In America? Sorry, You’re Too Late

VW brought its signature spicy ketchup to the US, and promptly sold out of it
A VW Jetta in tomato form
A VW Jetta in tomato form

One of those facts that car nerds like to trot out to (largely unsuccessfully) make them sound more interesting at parties is that Volkswagen produces more sausages than cars every year. Its authentically German currywurst sausages have been made since the early ’70s, and are served in its German factory canteens. They even have their own part number.

Of course, anyone who’s ever been to Germany knows you can’t have currywurst without some equally spicy ketchup, which is why VW makes that too. That’ll be part number 00010 ZDK-259-101 – Gewürz ketchup, to you and me. Gewürz is German for ‘spice’, and VW has been making the tomatoey condiment since 1996 to go along with its sausages.

Apparently, lots of fans of the brand like to bring back a bottle or two when they visit VW’s Wolfsburg headquarters. Most recently, US enthusiast Jamie Orr was spotlighted in a short film produced by the company, along with his habit of bringing back the red stuff and giving it away as trophies at the car shows he organises in Pennsylvania.

This, apparently, inspired VW to officially put the ketchup on sale in the US in limited quantities to celebrate its 75th anniversary of selling cars there – and it was all gone pretty much instantly. We’ve become used to hearing about shortages of car parts over the last few years, but this is definitely a new one on us.

VW America’s senior vice president of customer experience and brand marketing, Rachael Zaluzec, said: “This year we’re celebrating more than a big anniversary of selling cars. We’re celebrating stories, memories, passion, and all the fun, and unexpected things that make Volkswagen the brand we are today —things like our Gewürz Ketchup Brand condiment.”

Fancy some of this on your next full English, then? Luckily, you can get bottles of it in the UK through our new favourite website, Sausage Man.

