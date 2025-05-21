The Vauxhall Mokka Is Going Rallying

Well, the Opel Mokka, technically. Meet the Mokka GSE Rally, built to FIA eRally5 regulations
Vauxhall Mokka GSE Rally
Vauxhall Mokka GSE Rally

Rallying can often make a car a global hero. See the Subaru Impreza, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution and Audi Quattro as shining examples. Are we going to be adding the Vauxhall Mokka to that list?

Probably not, but it’s going rallying anyway. Meet the Vauxhall Mokka GSE Rally, which takes the electric version to the gruelling world of motorsport.

Well, technically speaking, it’ll be rallying as an Opel for a one-off appearance at the ELE Rally Eindhoven this weekend. It’s a prototype for now, but it could go into production if the demand for it is there.

Vauxhall Mokka GSE Rally
Vauxhall Mokka GSE Rally

Despite its one-off status, the Mokka GSE has been built to meet FIA eRally5 regulations, which, as far as we can tell, makes it the first car to do so.

It’s running a powertrain much beefier than anything you’ll find in a road-going Mokka right now, with 276bhp and 254lb ft of torque coming from its single front-mounted electric motor. Worth pointing out that’s the same power you’ll find in the platform-sharing, road-going Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and Abarth 600e.

Given it’s an FIA homologated rally car, that also means an interior that’s been completely stripped, caged and fitted with two bucket seats. It does away with ABS, stability control,  traction control and, as Vauxhall explicitly mentions in its press release, lane-keep assist. We wouldn’t mind that going away entirely. Oh, and we can’t leave without mentioning the gigantic roof scoop mounted on top.

Vauxhall Mokka GSE Rally, interior
Vauxhall Mokka GSE Rally, interior

Vauxhall says the Mokka GSE Rally should have performance on-par with a current Rally4 car, which is to say ‘Yeah, reasonably quick’.

If the Mokka GSE Rally is to go into production, it’ll likely be to replace the Corsa Electric in Opel’s own one-make Electric Rally Cup.

We know a Vauxhall Mokka GSE road car will be coming, but could we see a proper rally homologation version follow too? Fingers crossed, it’d make being stuck behind one doing 40mph on a national speed limit road more of an event. 

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Vauxhall Mokka Is Going Rallying
Vauxhall Mokka GSE Rally
News
The New Toyota RAV4 Is Here With Up To 300bhp
Toyota RAV4 GR Sport - front
News
New Toyota MR2: Everything We Know So Far
Toyota FT-Se concept - front
News
Surprise! Here’s A Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 Concept
Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept
News
North America, Enjoy Your Lexus IS500 Ultimate Edition
Lexus IS500 Ultimate Edition
News
Is BMW Readying Another Shooting Brake Concept?
BMW concept teaser

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
VW ID3 GTX Review: A Convincing EV Hot Hatch, With One Big Problem
VW ID3 GTX - front
Reviews
2025 Audi RS6 GT Review: Utterly Excellent, Utterly Expensive
Audi RS6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Review: No Compromise
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, front
Reviews
2025 Skoda Superb Estate Review: Lives Up To Its Name
Skoda Superb Estate - front
Reviews
Bentley Blower Jnr Review: Completely Pointless, Utterly Brilliant
Bentley Blower Jnr - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Xpeng G6 Review: The Literal Definition Of ‘Car’
Xpeng G6, front