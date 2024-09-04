This Toyota Land Cruiser Looks Like An Off-Road Batmobile

The new J250 Toyota Land Cruiser has already won fans all over the world for its boxy retro style. We’re not sure how many people have looked at it and thought ‘It’s nice, but I wish it looked more like something Bruce Wayne would go overlanding in’, yet a Japanese tuning company has nevertheless decided to answer those prayers.

Wald has just released a pair of renderings showing what it plans to do with the new Land Cruiser (the Prado, as it’s known in its native Japan to differentiate it from the bigger Cruisers we can’t buy in Europe) and, yep, it’s giving us strong vibes of the Batman Begins-era ‘Tumbler’ Batmobile.

Some of that’s down to the stealthy black paint but just look at all the extra bits Wald has thrown at the car. It has a big new roof spoiler as well as some sort of lorry-cab-style aero arrangement with built-in lights on top, and the bonnet now has a gaping intake.

Enormous arch flares accommodate a significantly widened track, while that angry new bumper includes bigger intakes, a bash plate, and what looks like even more LEDs. We’ve only got this front three-quarter view for now, but we have to assume there’s a similarly aggressive-looking arrangement out back.

Wald has shown off two versions of the design. One leans into the Land Cruiser’s prodigious off-road ability with some massive, knobbly all-terrain tyres and a fairly significant suspension lift (although we’re not sure what effect that new front bumper will have on approach angle).

See also Part Of An Iconic Colin McRae Subaru Impreza Is For Sale In A Random Facebook Group

The other version, meanwhile, throws the mere concept of off-roading in the bin with a set of truly massive alloys – we’d guess at least 23 inches – low profile tyres, and a suspension drop.

For now, these are just renderings, and there’s no word on whether Wald plans to extract any extra grunt from the range of petrol, diesel or hybrid powertrains the J250 is available with. We’re promised that the full kit will be unveiled soon, though.