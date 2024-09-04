This Toyota GR Yaris Is Made Just For Italian Rally Nerds

Ordinarily, we probably wouldn’t report on an Italian market special edition car, but we’re such fans of the Toyota GR Yaris that, like fervent stans that follow a band on a world tour, we’ll cover pretty much anything related to this little terrier of a car.

Case in point: this is the Toyota GR Yaris TGR Italy Limited Edition. It is, effectively, a GR Yaris with some stripes, 51 units of which are going to be sold exclusively in Italy. Still, there’s a bit more to it that makes it worth a closer look.

1973 Toyota Corolla Coupe rally car

Those red stripes, for instance, aren’t a thoughtless effort. They reference the livery of the Toyota Corolla Coupe that took the manufacturer’s first ever WRC rally victory – specifically, the Press-on-Regardless Rally that took place in Michigan in 1973, during the inaugural WRC season.

The TGR Italy’s spec is… unusual, too. It comes on exclusive Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tyres, suggesting it’s being pitched at the ultra-keen helmsmith, the kind of person that wears Sparco racing booties to the shops and practises their heel-and-toe technique when slowing for a set of lights. And yet, it’s only going to be available with the GR Yaris’s new eight-speed automatic. Hmmm.

The 1.6-litre turbocharged triple’s 276bhp and 266lb ft of torque remain unchanged, and the TGR Italy also gets the GR Yaris’s Tech Pack as standard, throwing in an array of sensors and blind-spot monitors. Oh, and it wouldn’t be a limited-edition car without a numbered plaque.

Perhaps the biggest draw for the car’s 51 owners, though, is the rally-related goodies that come with its purchase. These include two VIP passes for the whole 2025 season of Gazoo Racing’s Italian division, a passenger ride in the Rally2 version of the GR Yaris as well as their name on the race car, and a selection of Gazoo Racing clothing.

If you are Italian, and enjoy standing in woods in a branded Toyota fleece, then the GR Yaris TGR Italy Limited Edition goes on sale on 9 September, at a cost of €67,500 (approx. £57,000).