There’s An Ultra-Rare MG XPower SV-R For Sale

These days, in a sea of crossovers, the most exciting thing MG makes is a two-tonne, electric convertible – which funnily enough, we have a review of coming fairly soon. It’s easy to forget it once made some pretty unhinged creations.

Like this XPower SV, quite comfortably the most bonkers thing to ever wear a Morris Garages badge.

MG XPower SV-R

Introduced to the world in *checks notes* Birmingham in 2002, it was born from the completely forgotten albeit somehow less-scarce Qvalve Mangusta sports cars. Not that you would really be able to tell from the frankly mad bodywork.

Oh, and rather than using the usual shed-built tried-and-tested fibreglass, it was all made from carbon fibre and aluminium. Remember, this was 2002 – carbon fibre outside of Ferraris was practically unheard of.

MG XPower SV-R

That interior screamed early ‘00s, though. Check out that gigantic steering wheel boss for a start, plus the lavish use of silver trim for the centre console and the shiny chrome knob. This particular car has been trimmed entirely in white leather too, just to add to the freakshow. Well, aside from the handbrake and shifter boots…

Under the bonnet, the MG XPower SV came equipped with a 4.6-litre Ford V8 producing 325bhp, sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox, Oh, and without traction control. Or ABS to help you slow down.

MG XPower SV-R, interior

Only, this car isn’t an SV – it’s the even wilder SV-R. That means a Roush-tuned 5.0-litre V8 producing 390bhp. 0-60mph was said to be done in under five seconds – well, provided you could manage it.

It’s no real surprise that the XPower was never really a hit. Just 82 were made, only 42 of which were SV-Rs making this one a real rarity. This 10,500-mile example is for sale through DM Historics, although with a price on request.

The only other XPower we can see for sale in the UK is an SV, and that’s got an asking price of £58,000. Expect to need some way north of that for the SV-R.