There’s Now A Four-Cylinder BMW M2

We’re big fans of the G87 BMW M2 at Car Throttle. Challenging looks aside, it reminds us of what made M cars of old great – it handles sweetly in a way no other modern M does, and of course has that wonderful S58 straight-six engine.

It would be a shame, then, if the M2 were to lose that engine. Well, it now has – sort of. Meet the BMW M2 Racing, a new version of the sports car that now uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder lump.

Put down the pitchforks for a moment, though. This is a track-only model, the road car retaining the S58, and there are very good reasons for that four-cylinder being present here.

BMW M2 Racing, rear

Pitched as an entry-level car to go racing with, affordability is a big point of the M2 Racing. It’ll cost €98,000 (approx. £83,500), which, for a manufacturer-built, FIA-grade race car, looks pretty good value. For a bit of context, that’s a few thousand cheaper than a road-going M3 starts at in the UK.

Regulations play a part, too. By using the 309bhp four-pot engine, the M2 should be eligible for a wider variety of classes in different competitions – therefore, more places to race it, and more sales for BMW.

Beyond the engine, the M2 Racing also gains GT3-derived KW suspension as well as adjustable front and rear anti-rollbars, plus a mechanically-locking differential. Uprated brake pads, too, and improved cooling. Oh, and because race car, its interior has been stripped out and an FIA-spec roll cage fitted. All in, the BMW M2 Racing weighs 1,498kg – around 280kg lighter than the road car.

BMW M2 Racing, side

Other motorsport-ready changes include relocating the fuel filler to a polycarbonate rear window, 18-inch forged wheels and some slightly more aggressive aerodynamics.

Expect to see a million examples of the BMW M2 Racing competing at the Nürburgring 24 Hours in the coming years. Maybe being outdone by a Renault Twingo...