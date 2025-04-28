There’s Now A Four-Cylinder BMW M2

Track-only BMW M2 Racing swaps out the road car’s straight-six for a 309bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder
BMW M2 Racing, front
BMW M2 Racing, front

We’re big fans of the G87 BMW M2 at Car Throttle. Challenging looks aside, it reminds us of what made M cars of old great – it handles sweetly in a way no other modern M does, and of course has that wonderful S58 straight-six engine.

It would be a shame, then, if the M2 were to lose that engine. Well, it now has – sort of. Meet the BMW M2 Racing, a new version of the sports car that now uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder lump.

Put down the pitchforks for a moment, though. This is a track-only model, the road car retaining the S58, and there are very good reasons for that four-cylinder being present here.

BMW M2 Racing, rear
BMW M2 Racing, rear

Pitched as an entry-level car to go racing with, affordability is a big point of the M2 Racing. It’ll cost €98,000 (approx. £83,500), which, for a manufacturer-built, FIA-grade race car, looks pretty good value. For a bit of context, that’s a few thousand cheaper than a road-going M3 starts at in the UK.

Regulations play a part, too. By using the 309bhp four-pot engine, the M2 should be eligible for a wider variety of classes in different competitions – therefore, more places to race it, and more sales for BMW.

Beyond the engine, the M2 Racing also gains GT3-derived KW suspension as well as adjustable front and rear anti-rollbars, plus a mechanically-locking differential. Uprated brake pads, too, and improved cooling. Oh, and because race car, its interior has been stripped out and an FIA-spec roll cage fitted. All in, the BMW M2 Racing weighs 1,498kg – around 280kg lighter than the road car.

BMW M2 Racing, side
BMW M2 Racing, side

Other motorsport-ready changes include relocating the fuel filler to a polycarbonate rear window, 18-inch forged wheels and some slightly more aggressive aerodynamics.

Expect to see a million examples of the BMW M2 Racing competing at the Nürburgring 24 Hours in the coming years. Maybe being outdone by a Renault Twingo...

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

