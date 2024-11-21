There’s A New DS Coming And Yes, It’s An Electric SUV

It should at least offer over 400 real-world miles on a single charge, and we’ll see it in full before the end of the year
DS 8
DS 8

It’s been a while since DS released a new car. Quite a while, in fact, considering its last whole new product was the DS 9 in 2020. Having only sold quite literally just three in the UK from August 2023 to ‘24 on sale, and not really helped by the fact Googling it would instead direct you towards Star Trek, it’s not what you’d call a hit.

Well, that lull is finally being broken with the DS 8, and the Stellantis brand is chasing the masses with it being an electric crossover. We can moan and sigh, but it’s clear big posh saloons aren’t working for them.

DS 8 prototype, side/rear
DS 8 prototype, side/rear

This is our first look at it and, well, you can see it’s a jacked-up fastback. You could sort of call it a saloon, but it’s more SUV in dimensions – expect similar to that of the Peugeot e-3008 which it’ll share a lot with – and DS happily calls it one. We’re not really going to spend energy arguing that one.

Beyond that, the camouflage has done a pretty decent job of hiding any further details. We can see thin LEDs and tusk-like lights below this, and repeat that sentence for the rear of the car.

Oh and that ‘750km’ on the side indicates the target range, or 466 miles to those of us dealing in Imperial units. Expect the real-world range to be a little above 400 miles, then. Its 0.24 coefficient should help with that.

DS 8 prototype, front/side
DS 8 prototype, front/side

Beyond that, anything else we can tell you about the car will be speculation. We’re assuming this to be front-driven with the possibility of a dual-motor variant down the line, though that would then eat into its range. We’d anticipate it to only be offered with Stellantis’ choice 96.9kWh usable battery pack as seen in the long-range Peugeot e-3008.

We’ll see the uncamouflaged car before the end of the year, complete with more details.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

