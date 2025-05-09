TechArt’s 992.2 Porsche 911 Is Actually… Quite Subtle?

Porsche tuner TechArt is one of those companies whose work usually validates our suspicion that money and taste are directly inverse to one another. So when a press release landed in our inbox this morning detailing its new upgrade package for the facelifted ‘992.2’ version of the current Porsche 911, we expected the worst.

When we opened it up, though, we were pleasantly surprised. By TechArt standards, at least, this latest round of upgrades is actually pretty tame. Designed for the Carrera family of 911s, the exterior additions appear to draw from various higher-tier versions like the GT3 RS and Sport Classic.

TechArt Porsche 911 992.2 - rear

The new aero bits include the usual front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser. There’s also a new bonnet with a pair of big GT3-style nostrils in it, some new vents above the front wheels that have more than a hint of GT3 RS to them, and a very subtle roof spoiler at the top of the rear windscreen.

Apparently, there are three different choices, but TechArt’s only shown us one of them, a very tasteful ducktail arrangement. We’re not sure what else the company has up its sleeve in the wing department, but this could end up being where the whole ‘tasteful and restrained’ thing goes out the window.

TechArt Porsche 911 992.2 - interior

All the exterior additions are available in either carbon fibre (natch), or polyurethane glass-reinforced plastic – a fancy way of saying fibreglass.

On the interior, meanwhile, TechArt is offering plenty of upholstery personalisation through its in-house saddlery, something we’re only now learning the company has. It’s also developed a trim package that replaces many of the plastic bits with the tuner’s favourite, carbon fibre.

TechArt Porsche 911 992.2 - exhaust system

Finally, there are some performance tweaks on offer. A new power kit bumps the standard 911 Carrera from 389 to 497bhp and from 332 to 406lb ft. Similar upgrades are in development for the Carrera S and hybrid GTS. Should you want to remind passersby of your extra power, you can also opt for a new valve-controlled sports exhaust kit.

Finally, TechArt’s developed a set of adjustable coilover springs for the 992, complete with an optional nose lift system to prevent crunchy embarrassment when leaving a car park. Reckon it all makes for suitable additions to your dream 911?