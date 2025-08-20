Road Kings Is An Upcoming Trucking Sim With Added Peril

For what seems like such a niche subject, the crossover success of trucking simulator games has come as a bit of a surprise. That success has been largely driven by SCS Software’s Truck Simulator series, namely Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator, but now Saber Interactive has announced a new challenger entitled Road Kings.

Set in the southeastern United States, and incorporating real locations across states including Florida and Georgia, the sim will see you start from the bottom as a rookie trucker and work your way up to owning a trucking empire.

Remote video URL

It’s set to be rather more plot-driven and danger-filled than the likes of ATS, though, with extreme weather and crumbling infrastructure playing a part. You’ll be working against a ‘ruthless corporation’ that’s expanding its business across the south, ‘threatening catastrophe in the name of profit’. Indeed, the trailer shows off weather effects like tornadoes, and in one of the screenshots, we see a truck getting caught on a collapsing bridge.

Elsewhere, you’ll encounter ‘cunning rivals’ and ‘helpful allies’, all of which suggests Road Kings will be about a lot more than simply hauling cargo from A to B. There’ll still be an element of that, though, with licensed trucks from brands like International set to feature. All these will incorporate wear and tear, with the weight of your cargo affecting things too. You’ll need to watch how you drive, too – Saber makes mention of police being incorporated, and breaching service regulations will also negatively impact you.

Road Kings

It all looks like it’ll build on Saber’s solid back catalogue of sims like SnowRunner and RoadCraft, emphasising technically challenging driving situations in difficult conditions rather than outright speed. Road Kings is set to launch in 2026 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and will feature cross-platform online play across all three platforms.