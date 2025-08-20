Road Kings Is An Upcoming Trucking Sim With Added Peril

Set in the American South and coming from the developers of RoadCraft, this danger-filled sim is set to arrive in 2026
Road Kings
Road Kings

For what seems like such a niche subject, the crossover success of trucking simulator games has come as a bit of a surprise. That success has been largely driven by SCS Software’s Truck Simulator series, namely Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator, but now Saber Interactive has announced a new challenger entitled Road Kings.

Set in the southeastern United States, and incorporating real locations across states including Florida and Georgia, the sim will see you start from the bottom as a rookie trucker and work your way up to owning a trucking empire.

It’s set to be rather more plot-driven and danger-filled than the likes of ATS, though, with extreme weather and crumbling infrastructure playing a part. You’ll be working against a ‘ruthless corporation’ that’s expanding its business across the south, ‘threatening catastrophe in the name of profit’. Indeed, the trailer shows off weather effects like tornadoes, and in one of the screenshots, we see a truck getting caught on a collapsing bridge.

Elsewhere, you’ll encounter ‘cunning rivals’ and ‘helpful allies’, all of which suggests Road Kings will be about a lot more than simply hauling cargo from A to B. There’ll still be an element of that, though, with licensed trucks from brands like International set to feature. All these will incorporate wear and tear, with the weight of your cargo affecting things too. You’ll need to watch how you drive, too – Saber makes mention of police being incorporated, and breaching service regulations will also negatively impact you.

Road Kings
Road Kings

It all looks like it’ll build on Saber’s solid back catalogue of sims like SnowRunner and RoadCraft, emphasising technically challenging driving situations in difficult conditions rather than outright speed. Road Kings is set to launch in 2026 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and will feature cross-platform online play across all three platforms.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The 1527bhp Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Could Be Coming To Europe
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Nürburgring Edition - front
News
Munich Motor Show 2025: Everything To Look Out For
2023 Munich Motor Show
News
The Cupra Tindaya Is A Racy Concept Set For A Munich Debut
Cupra Tindaya teaser - exterior
News
A 789bhp Vauxhall Corsa Is Coming To Gran Turismo 7
Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, front
News
The KTM X-Bow Might Have Been Saved By Beer Money
KTM X-Bow - front
News
Ford Bronco Roadster Concept Unveiled As Tribute To Stripped-Back Original
Ford Bronco Roadster concept - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front
Reviews
2025 Renault 4 Review: What Difficult Second Album?
Renault 4 - front
Reviews
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Review: Brilliant, But One For The Audi Superfans
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Years - front, driving
Reviews
Lotus Emeya Review: A Good Electric Car, But Is It A Great Lotus?
Lotus Emeya
Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 GT Review: So Close To Being Good, Yet So Far
2025 Kia EV6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving