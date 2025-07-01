The Supercharged Ginetta GT2 Is Here To Make Motorsport Louder

Ever watched a GT2 race? Not the old GT2 class that used to race at Le Mans, but the modern one, established a few years ago by sports car racing organisation SRO. Of course, you haven’t – it’s essentially a class designed for wealthy amateur drivers to get their need for speed out of their system. It’s not exactly something that’s going to pull in huge viewing figures.

It does, however, have a small but diverse grid of cars, including the MC20-based Maserati GT2, the nat-asp V8-powered Mercedes-AMG GT2, and even a five-cylinder coupe-bodied KTM X-Bow.

Ginetta GT2 - front

You can now add to that list the Ginetta GT2, the latest offering from the small Yorkshire-based manufacturer as it attempts to cover pretty much every rung of the sports car racing ladder.

Although it superficially resembles lots of the company’s other racers, the Ginetta’s GT2 has been developed from scratch for the regs, and features lots of tasty-sounding hardware – full carbon bodywork, twin-tube Ohlins dampers, Alcon race brakes and Pirelli PZero slicks, to name a few. Weight is kept down to around the 1250kg mark.

The hardware we’re most interested in is under the bonnet, though. It’s a 6.3-litre supercharged V8 with a machined aluminium block, and can kick out up to 800bhp without the interference of any balance of performance regs. Should bring quite the noise to the races it enters, then. The engine sends that power through an Xtrac transaxle gearbox.

Fancy one, either as a track toy or to stake your fortune on as you embark on a racing career? The nature of the GT2 class means anyone with enough cash can buy one. Ginetta doesn’t say quite how much you’ll need, but there are apparently only six build slots left, so you might want to get a move on.