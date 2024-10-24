Subaru BRZ Series Purple Debuts With Extra STI Bits And Self-Explanatory Paint

Purple. It’s an under-utilised car colour. Who doesn’t love a Midnight Purple Nissan Skyline GT-R, a Plum Crazy Dodge Challenger, or P1 OOV, that legendary pre-production McLaren P1 that handled all the car’s early media duties? Now, there’s another entry to the list of great purple cars: the Subaru BRZ.

Yep, in case you live in Europe and had forgotten as a result, there is a second-generation BRZ, just not for us. Boo. We can at least get its near-identical twin, the Toyota GR86. Oh, hang on, that’s been taken off sale too. Double boo.

Subaru BRZ Series.Purple - rear

Anyway, over in the US, one of the markets lucky enough to still get both of these cars, there’s a new special edition of the BRZ called the Series.Purple. No, we haven’t accidentally hit the full stop key instead of the space bar; that’s what Subaru’s calling it.

The Series dot Purple comes in just one colour (obvs): Galaxy Purple Pearl. That’s paired with a new Satin Silver shade for the BRZ’s standard 18-inch wheels, and some snazzy new black badging on the boot lid.

Subaru BRZ Series.Purple - rear detail

Available only with a six-speed manual, the Series full-stop Purple also has a couple of bits from the STI accessories catalogue thrown in, namely a short-throw shifter, and flexible V-bars in the engine bay, which, from what owners online say, seem to make a big difference in terms of torsional rigidity and steering response.

This still isn’t the full-on BRZ STI that people have been clamouring for since the first generation launched over a decade ago, though. Its 2.4-litre nat-asp boxer four is unchanged, meaning it still produces 228bhp and 184lb ft. That’s still good for 0-60mph in around six seconds and a 140mph top speed.

Subaru BRZ Series.Purple - interior

Should you live Stateside and fancy your BRZ in purple, then you’d better hurry: just 500 Series morse-code-for-E Purples are being made, at $35,445 a pop. That’s around £27,350, and $2750 (approx. £2100) more than the Limited trim on which it’s based.