Subaru BRZ Series Purple Debuts With Extra STI Bits And Self-Explanatory Paint

This US-only special edition throws some small STI tweaks at Subaru’s half of the BRZ/GR86 twins and gives everything an extra purple twist
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Subaru BRZ Series.Purple - front
Subaru BRZ Series.Purple - front

Purple. It’s an under-utilised car colour. Who doesn’t love a Midnight Purple Nissan Skyline GT-R, a Plum Crazy Dodge Challenger, or P1 OOV, that legendary pre-production McLaren P1 that handled all the car’s early media duties? Now, there’s another entry to the list of great purple cars: the Subaru BRZ.

Yep, in case you live in Europe and had forgotten as a result, there is a second-generation BRZ, just not for us. Boo. We can at least get its near-identical twin, the Toyota GR86. Oh, hang on, that’s been taken off sale too. Double boo.

Subaru BRZ Series.Purple - rear
Subaru BRZ Series.Purple - rear

Anyway, over in the US, one of the markets lucky enough to still get both of these cars, there’s a new special edition of the BRZ called the Series.Purple. No, we haven’t accidentally hit the full stop key instead of the space bar; that’s what Subaru’s calling it.

The Series dot Purple comes in just one colour (obvs): Galaxy Purple Pearl. That’s paired with a new Satin Silver shade for the BRZ’s standard 18-inch wheels, and some snazzy new black badging on the boot lid.

Subaru BRZ Series.Purple - rear detail
Subaru BRZ Series.Purple - rear detail

Available only with a six-speed manual, the Series full-stop Purple also has a couple of bits from the STI accessories catalogue thrown in, namely a short-throw shifter, and flexible V-bars in the engine bay, which, from what owners online say, seem to make a big difference in terms of torsional rigidity and steering response.

This still isn’t the full-on BRZ STI that people have been clamouring for since the first generation launched over a decade ago, though. Its 2.4-litre nat-asp boxer four is unchanged, meaning it still produces 228bhp and 184lb ft. That’s still good for 0-60mph in around six seconds and a 140mph top speed.

Subaru BRZ Series.Purple - interior
Subaru BRZ Series.Purple - interior

Should you live Stateside and fancy your BRZ in purple, then you’d better hurry: just 500 Series morse-code-for-E Purples are being made, at $35,445 a pop. That’s around £27,350, and $2750 (approx. £2100) more than the Limited trim on which it’s based.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Formula 1
One Of Michael Schumacher’s Last-Ever Ferrari F1 Cars Is For Sale
Ferrari 248 F1 - front
Ferrari 248 F1 - front
News
Subaru BRZ Series Purple Debuts With Extra STI Bits And Self-Explanatory Paint
Subaru BRZ Series.Purple - front
Subaru BRZ Series.Purple - front
News
The BMW M2 30 Years Marks A Milestone With Matt Paint And A Manual
BMW M2 30 Years Edition - front
BMW M2 30 Years Edition - front
News
This Double Bugatti Chiron Crash Is Painful To Watch
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport
News
187bhp Rally2 Edition Revives The Hot Skoda Fabia, But There’s A Big Catch
Skoda Fabia Rally2 - front
Skoda Fabia Rally2 - front
News
Jaguar’s Newest Cars Are From 1961
A pair of brand new Jaguar E-Types
A pair of brand new Jaguar E-Types

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro Review: Sweet Spot Or No-Man’s Land?
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving
Reviews
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet Review
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet
Reviews
Porsche 911 S/T Review: You Can Guess How This Verdict Ends
Reviews
Land Rover Classic Defender V8 Review: A Love Letter To An Icon, With A Tear-Jerking Price
Land Rover Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke
Land Rover Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke
Reviews
2024 Toyota Prius Review: Your Taxi Driver Will Want One, And You Might Too
2024 Toyota Prius, front 3/4
2024 Toyota Prius, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Toyota Yaris Hybrid Review: Too Sensible For Its Own Good
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front