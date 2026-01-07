We’ve been fortunate enough to already have a poke around the adorable new electric Renault Twingo, but the public’s first opportunity to see the retro city car will come later this week when it appears at the Brussels Motor Show.

Alongside it, Renault’s rolling out a programme it calls ‘Twingomania’, consisting of six complementary concepts for mobility accessories all drawing inspiration from the bug-eyed little hatch, and all suitable for causing various degrees of nuisance in city centres or, in some cases, at the beach.

Twingo Elwing skateboard

First up, for fans of grazed knees, is the Twingo Elwing, an electric skateboard that tops out at 15.5mph, which we have to imagine feels like the speed of sound on something you’re essentially just balancing on. Then there’s the Twingo Mo-Jet, an electric bodyboard with a motor delivering 100kg of thrust, good for propelling you through the water at up to 34mph.

Also handy for aquatic shenanigans is the Twingo Kahe, a small electric marine motor that can be strapped to a boat, kayak or paddleboard or used as a standalone underwater scooter. Thus used, it can reach a more sedate 8mph and go for eight hours at a time.

Twingo Kahe marine motor

Moving back onto land, there are three contraptions that’ll strike fear into the hearts of anyone that’s come face-to-face with a hacked Lime bike in Piccadilly Circus. There’s an e-bike ‘inspired by the world of BMX’ (although it looks more like an old Raleigh Chopper to us), capable of up to 15.5mph and 43.5 miles of range. Its name? Pamela. Obviously.

Then there’s the Vässla, an electric scooter ‘combining Scandinavian minimalism with modern mobility’. Range? 74.5 miles. Top speed? 28mph. Finally, there’s the Twingo Vega, a small electric motorbike packing 87 miles of range and a 68mph top speed. Sadly, it doesn’t appear to be designed to be stashed in the Twingo’s boot, Honda Motocompo-style.

Twingo Vega motorbike

Will any of these contraptions actually make it into the hands of the general public? We don’t know at this point, but the Twingo itself is on sale throughout much of mainland Europe later this year, with right-hand drive sales kicking off either towards the end of 2026 or in early 2027.r

