Izzy Hammond, the daughter of Top Gear and The Grand Tour host Richard Hammond, has been involved in a nasty on-track crash in a Formula E race car.

Izzy, who was participating in one of Formula E’s Evo Sessions, in which content creators compete against the clock in races, lost control of the car at T13 of the Jeddah circuit in Saudi Arabia.



Video footage of the crash, which can be seen below from multiple angles, shows Izzy understeering off the circuit and crashing heavily into the trackside Armco barrier. Sadly for Izzy and the car, at the point at which she contacted the barrier, the angle of the crash, combined with the lack of an air fence at that point, meant the impact was fairly substantial.

Remote video URL

Izzy, though, seemed to be fine, and could be seen moving in the car following the bump, and did eventually walk to the medical car before being taken for a check-up.

Following the crash, while talking to the BBC, Izzy admitted that her first thought was to ensure that her father knew she was okay. “I’m smiling, I am in one piece … The car is not in one piece, though!” She said while speaking to the BBC. “He's [Richard Hammond] going to cry or something. Can someone just tell him I'm ok? It wasn't a small crash. If you're going to crash, you've got to really crash. I saw the wall coming and knew I was going to enter it at speed."

Izzy Hammond is the second big-name celebrity to ditch one of Formula E’s million-dollar cars, with YouTube star Mr Beast coming a cropper in one of the Evo Sessions in March 2025. Mr Beast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, even managed to stack it while following the safety car at the Miami street circuit, performing a full 360, before clipping the wall with the left side of the car.

The Hammonds are no strangers to on-camera car crashes. During his time on Top Gear and The Grand Tour, Richard Hammond had numerous on-screen shunts - some scripted, some less so. The worst, though, was when Richard Hammond was attempting a UK speed record in a jet car, which left him critically injured. While travelling at around 288mph, a tyre failure caused the car, which was called ‘Vampire’, to leave the track and begin a series of violent barrel rolls. The crash left the TV star with a brain injury that would leave him in a coma for around two weeks.