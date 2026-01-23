Toyota has unveiled a new GR Yaris special edition at Rallye Monte-Carlo, celebrating Sébastien Ogier’s ninth World Rally Championship drivers’ title. The GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition is, first and foremost, a ridiculous name. That aside, the actual car is a limited-run model that honours the Frenchman’s record-equalling achievement and his long-standing partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Ogier secured the 2025 championship in dramatic fashion, taking six wins and ten podiums across 11 events, clinching the title at the final round in Saudi Arabia. Toyota says the new GR Yaris embodies the qualities that made his season so memorable.

GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition

A prototype was shown off at Monaco’s harbour before the rally, where Ogier will chase a record 11th Monte-Carlo victory. Once production begins, only 200 examples will be made, with just 100 of those reserved for Europe.

GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The car is based on the GR Yaris Aero Performance but features two new all-wheel-drive modes developed directly by Monsieur Ogier. ‘SEB Mode’ replaces the usual ‘Track’ setting, sending 40 per cent of torque to the front and 60 per cent to the rear for a more rear-driven feel, while keeping the front end sharp through corners - no guarantees it’ll make you drive like a WRC legend, though. ‘Morizo Mode’, which is named after Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda’s nickname, replaces Gravel mode, locking front and rear wheels under acceleration and easing that lock under braking to maximise traction and cornering. Both settings are stated to have been honed by Ogier himself.

GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition

Outside, the car gets rally-inspired styling, with appropriately named Black Gravite paint, which is paired with matt black wheels and blue brake callipers. A tricolour accent on the grille nods to Ogier’s French heritage. Vinyl graphics, a Morizo windshield decal, and a dedicated rear emblem mark it out as something just a little bit special.

GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition

Inside, the upgrades are practical with a few small commemorative nods to the driver who helped to shape the new model. The GR steering wheel is smaller, featuring red, blue and grey stitching, and borrows layout cues from the GR Yaris Rally2. The leather handbrake grip is stitched in grey, and a serial-number plaque celebrates Ogier’s nine titles. The SEB and Morizo modes even have their own graphics on the TFT.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

As for price, that hasn’t been made public. We’ll keep you posted once that arrives.