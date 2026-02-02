Petrol station forecourts come under closer scrutiny from today, as a new government-backed pricing system goes live with the aim of saving motorists money. Known as Fuel Finder, the scheme requires every UK forecourt to submit daily fuel price updates, with any price changes legally required to be published within 30 minutes.

For drivers, the idea is simple. Fuel Finder allows motorists to check which local petrol station is offering the lowest price, before using their preferred sat-nav or navigation app to guide them there.

Beyond helping drivers find cheaper fuel, the scheme is also designed to sharpen competition between retailers. While wholesale fuel prices can fluctuate frequently, savings have not always been reflected quickly at the pump. By making pricing more visible and easier to compare, the government hopes that forecourts offering better value will attract more custom, encouraging neighbouring retailers to respond with price reductions of their own.

How does the Fuel Finder scheme work, and how can I use it?

Although Fuel Finder has been introduced by the government, there is no dedicated government app or website for motorists to visit. Instead, the system feeds pricing and facility data into existing mapping and navigation platforms such as Google Maps and Waze.

Fuel prices are submitted directly by forecourt operators. While some retailers have voluntarily shared this information in the past, this marks the first time that daily price disclosure has been made mandatory.

In addition to popular navigation apps, Fuel Finder data can also be accessed through services such as Petrol Prices, as well as apps from the RAC and AA.

Commenting on the launch, RAC head of policy Simon Williams said the scheme could help put pressure on fuel retailers to offer better value:

“We hope this is the start of the journey to cheaper fuel prices around the UK. The Government has set up this scheme with the intention of increasing competition among retailers to give drivers better value at the pumps. As a growing number of the country’s 8,300 forecourts submit their prices on a daily basis, drivers will be able to easily find the cheapest forecourts near them using their favoured app or sat-nav."