Geely Auto UK has released full details of the Starray EM-i Super Hybrid PHEV SUV ahead of its UK launch next month. The five-seat SUV is the brand’s second model to reach British shores, following last year’s electric EX5.

The Starray EM-i is built from the ground up as a plug-in hybrid, combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a compact electric motor. Together, the system produces 193kW and 262Nm of torque, capable of sprinting from 0-62mph in eight seconds.

Two Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery options are offered. The smaller 18.4kWh pack gives up to 51 miles of electric range (WLTP), while the larger 29.8kWh pack extends this to 84 miles. Combined fuel economy and CO2 emissions are impressive: 2.4L/100km and 54g/km for the 18.4kWh model, and 1.4L/100km and 32g/km for the 29.8kWh version.

Charging has been designed with practicality in mind. Fast-charging on the move is possible via 30kW DC for the smaller battery and 60kW DC for the larger, topping the packs from 30-80 per cent in as little as 16 to 20 minutes. At home, a 7kW AC wallbox can recharge the batteries from 25-100 per cent in three to 4.6 hours, depending on pack size.

Geely emphasises efficiency and durability in the powertrain. The petrol engine features low-friction components, a high tumble combustion ratio, and variable pumps to minimise energy loss. The electric motor uses flat pin copper windings for better efficiency and a smaller footprint. The LFP battery chemistry avoids rare metals such as nickel or cobalt and has been subjected to extensive safety tests, including crash, drop, saltwater immersion, and high-temperature trials.

Handling has been refined with input from Lotus engineers, who tested the Starray EM-i on UK roads, the Lotus test track, and a multi-post rig to optimise chassis dynamics and ride quality.

The Starray EM-i goes on sale in the UK next month, with prices starting at £29,990 OTR. It will be backed by an eight-year or 125,000-mile warranty covering both vehicle and battery.

With up to 84 miles of electric range, fast-charging capability, and hybrid flexibility, Geely says the Starray EM-i targets buyers who want electric driving benefits without fully committing to an EV.