The launch of the Land Rover Defender Octa has been hitting the headlines since its launch, and rightly so. But we think there might be a better way to get your Defender kicks in 2026.

The Himalaya Series 88

This is the Himalaya Series 88, a restomodded Defender with all the plucky British spirit of the original Land Rover, but bolstered by modern technology and engineering. Himalaya is a brand that churns out all kinds of reimagined Land Rovers from its base in South Carolina. And like all the best restomods, while the exterior looks authentic to the nth degree, what lies beneath is thoroughly modern.

The Himalaya Series 88

Pop the bonnet of the car you can see here, and instead of rattly diesel honesty, you’ll find a lumping great GM LS3 V8, because of course you will. It’s paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, turning what was once a machine happiest at 45mph into something that can comfortably lope along modern roads without feeling like it’s being punished. The LS swap isn’t just about headline power either; it brings everyday usability, reliability, and parts availability that make this feel far less like a farmyard basher and more like something you could genuinely use as a daily.

The Himalaya Series 88

To stop all that V8 enthusiasm from ending badly, Himalaya has gone through the rest of the chassis with equal intent. The suspension is comprehensively upgraded to improve ride quality and control, while Wilwood disc brakes provide the kind of stopping power that the original Land Rover engineers could only have dreamt of. There’s a fully custom wire harness to keep the electrics behaving themselves, and yes, there’s even air conditioning, because sweating for authenticity is only charming for about ten minutes.

The Himalaya Series 88

Inside, the Series 88 leans hard into the ‘resto’ part of restomod. Hand-stitched leather covers the seats, door cards and dash, joined by a full insulation package, new carpets, headliner and trim to take the edge off the Defender’s famously agricultural NVH levels. A custom centre console houses modern conveniences, along with bespoke speaker enclosures and a tailored Himalaya audio system, while billet door handles add a subtle nod to craftsmanship without tipping into bling. It’s still recognisably a classic Land Rover inside – just one that no longer feels like it’s arguing with you every mile.

