Recaro Has Been Rescued From Going Bust

An Italian firm called Proma Group has saved Recaro Automotive GmbH from bankruptcy
Recaro seat
Recaro seat

Last July, we learned that Recaro Automotive GmbH had filed for bankruptcy. It was concerning to hear, but thankfully, Recaro has been rescued by an Italian firm called Proma Group.

Proma manufactures various car components including stamped vehicle body parts and seat structures. It's saved Recaro thanks to a newly signed investment agreement, which has kicked off a "transition period". This "Will allow for operations to continue and relaunch across Europe in January 2025," the company states. 

The plan is to keep "several employees" from Recaro's current sales and technology departments, which will be based in Stuttgart, Germany. The manufacturing will be shifted over to Italy. 

Recaro Has Been Rescued From Going Bust

Proma Group CEO Luca Pino said: “Our investment in Recaro Automotive will strengthen our ability to deliver a premium seating product, while embracing the most cutting-edge innovations in the automotive sector."

He added: "The Recaro name is renowned throughout the world as a benchmark of German industrial technology, and Proma Group, a symbol of Italian manufacturing excellence, is excited about the future and the quality that will be expressed in the automotive market thanks to the union of two first-class companies”.

Recaro Automotive operations over in North America and Japan "are continuing to function as usual," Proma confirms. 

Recaro seats in the Mk1 Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet
Recaro seats in the Mk1 Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet

When it first filed for insolvency, Recaro Automotive blamed “significant financial difficulties due to extreme price increases in recent crisis years and the loss of a major contract,” without making clear which contract it was referring to. 

Recaro was established in 1906 as a coachbuilder, in which guise it constructed bodies for various Mercedes, VW and Porsche models, including the 356. The 1960s saw it switch focus to seating, beginning to supply the Porsche 911 in 1965.

Recaro Podium seats in a Porsche 911
Recaro Podium seats in a Porsche 911

Its innovations include the first road-legal single-piece bucket seat, an early seat with speakers integrated into the headrest, and the first seat with side airbags able to be retrofitted to older cars. Through separate companies and licensing deals, Recaro also produces aircraft seats, gaming chairs and child car seats. These aspects of the business were unaffected by the insolvency proceedings. 

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Recaro Has Been Rescued From Going Bust
Recaro seat
Recaro seat
News
​​Mazda Will Make A New Two-Rotor Engine
News
Yes, Someone Really Dropped £8.75 Million On A Pagani Zonda
Pagani Zonda LM Roadster - front
Pagani Zonda LM Roadster - front
News
The Alpine A110 EV Won’t Be A Fatty
Alpine A110 R - rear, driving
Alpine A110 R - rear, driving
News
The Ford Puma Gen-E Is A Ford Puma, But Electric
Ford Puma Gen-E - front
Ford Puma Gen-E - front
Retro and Classics
A Brand New Ford Escort Mk1 Will Be Here On 12 December
Boreham Motorworkd Ford Escort Mk1
Boreham Motorworkd Ford Escort Mk1

Latest Reviews

Reviews
BMW Z4 Handschalter Review: A Transformative ‘Box
BMW Z4 Handschalter - rear
BMW Z4 Handschalter - rear
Reviews
BMW X3 M50 Review: Warmed-Over X3 Never Quite Hits The Mark
BMW X3 M50 - front
BMW X3 M50 - front
Reviews
Mini Aceman SE Review: Like A Cooper, But Bigger
Mini Aceman SE - front
Mini Aceman SE - front
Reviews
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS Review: Jack Of All Trades, Master Of One
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
BMW M135 Review: A Superb All-Rounder That Lacks Something
BMW M135 - front
BMW M135 - front
Reviews
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Review: More Fashion Accessory Than Hot Hatch
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving