Project Motor Racing Launching In Autumn With 70+ Cars

Information on Project Motor Racing has been trickling out for months now, but that trickle has just turned into a deluge with the arrival of a trailer, a release window and info on some of the 70-plus cars the game’s set to feature.

Developed by newly established studio Straight4, led by former Slightly Mad Studios boss Ian Bell and featuring plenty of the team he worked with on Project CARS, Need for Speed: Shift and even the still-beloved GTR games of the 2000s, PMR is promising an “immersive racing experience” when it arrives on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X this autumn.

Remote video URL

The trailer, voiced by five-time Le Mans winner Derek Bell, features ex-Stig Ben Collins, who Straight4 has onboard as a handling consultant, and shows him getting to grips with some of the game’s car roster. That’s set to cover 10 initial classes, all heavily focused around sports car racing, and spanning from ‘70s prototypes through to present-day GT3 and Hypercar machinery.

We’re also promised 27 track layouts at launch, all laser-scanned and featuring dynamic weather with adaptive racing and drying lines, plus 24-hour day/night cycles. Much as SMS set out to do with the more arcade-focused NFS: Shift titles, PMR will attempt to recreate the more visceral aspects of racing, with heat haze, dirt accumulation and visible G-forces all featuring.

Project Motor Racing

There’ll be an in-depth career mode as well as the obligatory online mode, the latter offering virtual recreations of full race weekends to get stuck into.

It’s all built rather unexpectedly around the GIANTS game engine, so far best known for underpinning the Farming Simulator series. The physics engine, though, has been built from the ground up, and every car’s handling is said to have been precisely recreated with the input of pro drivers.

Project Motor Racing

While we don’t yet have a solid release date beyond autumn 2025, pre-orders for Project Motor Racing are now open, and staking your claim now will net you the bonus GTE Decade DLC, featuring seven cars from – we presume – the recently-deceased GTE sports car category.