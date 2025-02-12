Is This The Production Hyundai N Vision 74?

A South Korean documentary gives us what might be a glimpse at the long-awaited production version of Hyundai’s retro supercar concept
Hyundai N Vision 74 concept with possible production version
Hyundai N Vision 74 concept with possible production version

Ever since we laid eyes on the spectacular Hyundai N Vision 74 back in 2022, we’ve been clamouring for a production version, something that finally seemed to have been confirmed during a product briefing to investors last summer.

Now, we’ve had what looks an awful lot like a glimpse at a production version in a rather unexpected place – the trailer for a documentary. It’s called The Great Heritage – Car, and it’s a Hyundai-produced programme currently only set to be available in South Korea, exploring the company’s car design and its influences.

The bit that interests us, though, comes just over a minute into the trailer, when we get a look inside a studio where we see the N Vision Concept alongside another blurred-out car, suggesting it’s something that the public’s not allowed to see yet.

We can’t be certain, but given that the mystery car is equally low and we get a very brief glimpse of a jutting front splitter, it could well be the production version of the N Vision, or at least something close to it. If it is, then the biggest obvious difference to the concept is the red paintwork. It’s also hard to say for sure, but it looks as though it might have shed the concept’s large rear wing.

Possible production version of Hyundai N Vision 74
Possible production version of Hyundai N Vision 74

2022’s concept was a reworking of 1974’s Hyundai Pony Coupe, a Giugiaro-designed concept for a two-door version of Hyundai’s first bespoke production car. The N Vision amped up its design with plenty of motorsport influence and featured a high-performance hydrogen-electric drivetrain.

Earlier rumours reported that that same drivetrain could make it into the production version, but the car that seemingly confirmed the N Vision for production last year was simply labelled as ‘high-performance EV’, suggesting that the hydrogen element could have been ditched.

Hyundai N Vision 74 concept
Hyundai N Vision 74 concept

Regardless, Hyundai has emerged as a market leader in the nascent field of performance EVs thanks to the brilliant Ioniq 5 N, so that car’s tech packaged into the staggering body of the N Vision could be something really special. Here’s hoping it’s not too long before we see the finished product.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The C8 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Just Smashed Five Lap Records
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 - front
News
Is This The Production Hyundai N Vision 74?
Hyundai N Vision 74 concept with possible production version
News
Michelin’s New Tyres Give You No Reason To Avoid The Wet In Your GT3 RS
Porsche 911 GT3 RS wet weather tyres
News
How Much Would You Pay For This Stock, Twin-Turbo Toyota Supra?
Toyota Supra Twin-Turbo - front
Gaming
Tokyo Xtreme Racer’s Latest Update Brings Small But Welcome Changes
Subaru Levorg, Tokyo Xtreme Racer
News
Tesla Cybertruck Crashes Itself, Driver Praises Safety Tech

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Subaru Forester Review: More Of The Same, But A Little Better
2025 Subaru Forester, front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 BMW M5 Review: Right Car, Wrong Badge
G90 BMW M5
Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front