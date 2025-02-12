Is This The Production Hyundai N Vision 74?

Ever since we laid eyes on the spectacular Hyundai N Vision 74 back in 2022, we’ve been clamouring for a production version, something that finally seemed to have been confirmed during a product briefing to investors last summer.

Now, we’ve had what looks an awful lot like a glimpse at a production version in a rather unexpected place – the trailer for a documentary. It’s called The Great Heritage – Car, and it’s a Hyundai-produced programme currently only set to be available in South Korea, exploring the company’s car design and its influences.

Remote video URL

The bit that interests us, though, comes just over a minute into the trailer, when we get a look inside a studio where we see the N Vision Concept alongside another blurred-out car, suggesting it’s something that the public’s not allowed to see yet.

We can’t be certain, but given that the mystery car is equally low and we get a very brief glimpse of a jutting front splitter, it could well be the production version of the N Vision, or at least something close to it. If it is, then the biggest obvious difference to the concept is the red paintwork. It’s also hard to say for sure, but it looks as though it might have shed the concept’s large rear wing.

Possible production version of Hyundai N Vision 74

2022’s concept was a reworking of 1974’s Hyundai Pony Coupe, a Giugiaro-designed concept for a two-door version of Hyundai’s first bespoke production car. The N Vision amped up its design with plenty of motorsport influence and featured a high-performance hydrogen-electric drivetrain.

Earlier rumours reported that that same drivetrain could make it into the production version, but the car that seemingly confirmed the N Vision for production last year was simply labelled as ‘high-performance EV’, suggesting that the hydrogen element could have been ditched.

Hyundai N Vision 74 concept

Regardless, Hyundai has emerged as a market leader in the nascent field of performance EVs thanks to the brilliant Ioniq 5 N, so that car’s tech packaged into the staggering body of the N Vision could be something really special. Here’s hoping it’s not too long before we see the finished product.