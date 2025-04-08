Porsche Takes Centre Stage In Forza Motorsport Update 19

We may still be a month off the update that’ll finally bring the fan favourite Fujimi Kaido circuit to Forza Motorsport, but in the meantime, the April update is still bringing plenty to get stuck into – especially if you’re a fan of a certain manufacturer from Stuttgart. No, not Mercedes.

It’s Porsche that’s in the spotlight, with a host of new vehicles from the company headed to the game, and a particular focus on its illustrious racing history. New to the showroom for all players is the 1978 935/78, a heavily modified racing version of the 911 nicknamed ‘Moby Dick’ for its dramatic, whale-like long-tailed body. This one comes in a rather plain white Porsche Racing livery, its famous Martini colours deemed not wholly appropriate for a family-friendly game.

Forza Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

It’s joined in the showroom by the 2023 911 GT3 R, the latest in a long series of factory 911 GT3 racers, complete with a howling 559bhp, 4.2-litre flat-six. This marks the car’s first appearance in the Motorsport franchise, having somewhat weirdly debuted in the open-world Forza Horizon 5 last year.

Forza Motorsport - Porsche 917/20

This duo will be followed by a series of Spotlight Cars, with one each arriving in the showroom with a discount between tomorrow and the first week of May. First will be the 1971 917/20, one of the many variants of Porsche’s famous 917 Le Mans racer. This is one of the least successful variants, retiring from the only race it entered – Le Mans 1971 – but it lives on in motorsport fame thanks to its strange ‘Pink Pig’ livery.

Forza Motorsport - Porsche 961

Following it will be another short-lived Porsche racer, the 961. The sole circuit racing version of the 959 hypercar, it shared plenty of tech with the road car, including its four-wheel drive system and a version of its twin-turbo flat-six.

Forza Motorsport - Porsche Cayman GT4

After that comes one of a couple of road cars in the update, the 2016 Cayman GT4. This was the first Cayman to wear Porsche’s hallowed GT name, and backed up that badge with a 3.8-litre, 380bhp flat-six and a manual gearbox. The final spotlight car, meanwhile, is another 935/78, this one wearing the red and yellow colours of Momo.

Forza Motorsport - Porsche 924 GTP

Naturally, there are some new events to get stuck into as well. The Porsche Tour, rather unsurprisingly, puts you behind the wheel of a host of Porsche racing machines, and completing it will reward you with the 1981 924 GTP, a 375bhp racing version of Porsche’s first front-engined sports car designed to compete in the IMSA series.

Forza Motorsport - Porsche 911 Turbo S

Completing the latest Open Class Tour, meanwhile, will reward you with the 2023 911 Turbo S, the latest and fastest version of the 911 Turbo, complete with a mighty 641bhp from its 3.7-litre twin-turbo engine.

They’re the headline additions – as usual, the update also brings a host of new challenges and Rivals events, plus various bug fixes, balance of performance updates and audio tweaks. It’s available now on both Xbox Series S/X and PC.