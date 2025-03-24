Fujimi Kaido Is Coming Back To Forza Motorsport

This is not a drill, people. At long last, Fujimi Kaido is returning to Forza Motorsport.

We had an inkling something big would be coming to the troubled title in May, with developer Turn 10 previously announcing a ‘fan favourite’ track would be coming to the game alongside the 20th anniversary celebrations of the series.

Fujimi Kaido had been a staple of the early entries in Forza Motorsport. The 10.2-mile fictional course set to the backdrop of Mount Fuji first appeared in the original Xbox title released in 2005, and returned for FM3 and FM4 in HD glory.

Fujimi Kaido is making its long-awaited return to #ForzaMotorsport this May in celebration of our 20-year anniversary! Race and drift on 10.24 miles of serpentine Japanese mountain roads with a 2,711-ft summit and 144 extreme turns. Get all the details: https://t.co/QWmnCzDi5B pic.twitter.com/sB6xBXjp91 — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) March 24, 2025

Since then, the track has been absent from the franchise much to the dismay of the community. Finally, though, it’s coming back. If you couldn’t guess, we’re quite excited.

We’ll have to wait until the May update to get back onto familiar roads, but Turn 10 has released a sole screenshot of one of the wide, downhill hairpins. We’re buzzing to take it on once again in 4k.

Given the quoted 10.24-mile Full Circuit matches the length of the version seen in FM3 and FM4, we’re not expecting to see any major adjustments to Fujimi Kaido’s layout for the new title. It’ll be available in a reverse layout, too, although it sounds as though it won’t be driveable in A-to-B split sections as with older entries into the series.

It sounds as though Fujimi Kaido’s return will be just one of a number of anniversary celebrations for Forza Motorsport. Also coming are “highly requested cars”, plus new special events in single- and multiplayer modes.

Expect to hear more details on Forza Motorsport’s May update towards the end of April, as we’re still due another batch of content between now and then. Presumably, the next update will be a light dose ahead of that big arrival.