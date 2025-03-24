Fujimi Kaido Is Coming Back To Forza Motorsport

One of Forza Motorsport’s most beloved tracks is returning to the series, at long last
Fujimi Kaido, Forza Motorsport
Fujimi Kaido, Forza Motorsport

This is not a drill, people. At long last, Fujimi Kaido is returning to Forza Motorsport.

We had an inkling something big would be coming to the troubled title in May, with developer Turn 10 previously announcing a ‘fan favourite’ track would be coming to the game alongside the 20th anniversary celebrations of the series.

Fujimi Kaido had been a staple of the early entries in Forza Motorsport. The 10.2-mile fictional course set to the backdrop of Mount Fuji first appeared in the original Xbox title released in 2005, and returned for FM3 and FM4 in HD glory.

Since then, the track has been absent from the franchise much to the dismay of the community. Finally, though, it’s coming back. If you couldn’t guess, we’re quite excited.

We’ll have to wait until the May update to get back onto familiar roads, but Turn 10 has released a sole screenshot of one of the wide, downhill hairpins. We’re buzzing to take it on once again in 4k.

Given the quoted 10.24-mile Full Circuit matches the length of the version seen in FM3 and FM4, we’re not expecting to see any major adjustments to Fujimi Kaido’s layout for the new title. It’ll be available in a reverse layout, too, although it sounds as though it won’t be driveable in A-to-B split sections as with older entries into the series.

It sounds as though Fujimi Kaido’s return will be just one of a number of anniversary celebrations for Forza Motorsport. Also coming are “highly requested cars”, plus new special events in single- and multiplayer modes.

Expect to hear more details on Forza Motorsport’s May update towards the end of April, as we’re still due another batch of content between now and then. Presumably, the next update will be a light dose ahead of that big arrival. 

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Nissan Unveils Extra-Sharp Limited Edition For The US
Nissan Z Nismo sushi knife
News
The Hybrid Toyota Hilux Is Still A Tough Cookie
Toyota Hilux Hybrid - front
News
Novitec Will Now Widebody Your Ferrari Purosangue
Novitec Ferrari Purosangue Esteso, front
News
The Karma Amaris Is A Suave New Range-Extender GT
Karma Amaris - front
News
Lewis Hamilton Wants To Design A Manual Ferrari Road Car
Ferrari F40, side profile
News
Here’s The New BMW iX3 Chilling Out In Lapland
BMW iX3 prototype - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving
Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front
Reviews
2025 Ford Capri Review: The Name Is Its Most Interesting Feature
Ford Capri, front
Reviews
Cupra Born VZ Review: Good, Clean Fun
Cupra Born VZ - front