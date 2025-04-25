Porsche Just Brought Back Its Coolest Interior Option

Wavy retro Pasha seating is back on the menu for the 911 Carrera
Porsche 911 Carrera Heritage Design Package
Porsche 911 Carrera Heritage Design Package

Earlier this week, we saw the Porsche 911 Spirit 70, a ’70s inspired limited edition that’s essentially a pair of flares with a turbocharged flat-six slung out the back. Among its many groovy details was the return of perhaps Porsche’s most iconic interior upholster, Pasha (or Pascha, depending on who you ask) seat fabric.

First introduced in the 1970s (natch), the Pasha upholstery was a mainstay option on 911s of the period, as well as early 928s. It’s essentially a chequered pattern with a psychedelic effect applied that looks like some particularly jazzy trousers viewed in a hall of mirrors.

Porsche 911 Carrera Heritage Design Package
Porsche 911 Carrera Heritage Design Package

If you want some of this wavy goodness in a modern 911, though, it turns out you don’t have to splurge for the £187,700 Spirit 70, because alongside unveiling the special edition (and with a hat tip to Motor1 for spotting it), Porsche has quietly introduced what it calls the Heritage Design Package as an option for the regular 911 Carrera range.

Available in conjunction with the 911’s 18-way adjustable adaptive sports seats, the package brings Pasha-patterned fabric seat centres to the front seats, while the outer parts are trimmed in black leather. The wavy pattern also finds its way onto the back of the front seats, door cards, the rear seats when fitted, and even the glovebox lining.

Slightly disappointingly, it’s only available in a muted grey and black scheme, steering clear of some of the bolder colours you could originally specify. It’s also somewhat curiously not an option on the stripped-back, retro-inspired 911 Carrera T, meaning the Pasha upholstery can’t currently be paired with a manual gearbox.

Porsche 911 Carrera Heritage Design Package
Porsche 911 Carrera Heritage Design Package

Any other model in the Carrera range, though, from the base car to the hybrid GTS, can be specced with the package, in conjunction with either coupe, cabriolet or Targa bodystyles. As well as the seats, you also get some black and dark silver details, a throwback green-hued setting for the digital instrument cluster, and a door projector that beams the phrase ‘icons of cool’ onto the ground when you open the door. Which, frankly, we could live without.

Although it’s a cheaper way of getting these ultra-cool seats than going for the Spirit 70, the Heritage Design Package still isn’t what you’d call a bargain. In the UK, it’s an extra £7650 option on top of the £3122 you’ll need for the 18-way seats, making for a total of £10,772. Nostalgia, it seems, doesn’t come cheap.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Porsche Just Brought Back Its Coolest Interior Option
Porsche 911 Carrera Heritage Design Package
News
Meet The Slate Truck, A £15,000 EV Backed By Jeff Bezos
Slate Truck - front and rear
News
The Latest Classic Land Rover Defender V8 Loses Its Roof
Classic Defender V8 Soft Top - front
News
The Nissan Frontier Pro Is A Funky Pickup With A 402bhp Punch
Nissan Frontier Pro - front
News
The 335bhp Skoda Elroq vRS Costs £46,560
Skoda Enyaq vRS, rear
News
Honda GT Electric Fastback Duo Debuts In Shanghai
Dongfeng Honda GT (left) and GAC Honda GT (right)

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser On-Road Review
Toyota Land Cruiser - front, dynamic
Reviews
2025 Renault 5 Review: Simply Brilliant
2025 Renault 5, front
Reviews
Cupra Formentor VZ TSI Review: Quick, Capable, But Lacking Emotion
Cupra Formentor VZ - front
Reviews
Cupra Leon VZ TSI Review: The King Of Leons
Cupra Leon VZ TSI - front
Reviews
2025 Dacia Bigster Review: A Different Kind Of Horse Power
Dacia Bigster Journey, Front
Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving