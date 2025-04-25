Porsche Just Brought Back Its Coolest Interior Option

Earlier this week, we saw the Porsche 911 Spirit 70, a ’70s inspired limited edition that’s essentially a pair of flares with a turbocharged flat-six slung out the back. Among its many groovy details was the return of perhaps Porsche’s most iconic interior upholster, Pasha (or Pascha, depending on who you ask) seat fabric.

First introduced in the 1970s (natch), the Pasha upholstery was a mainstay option on 911s of the period, as well as early 928s. It’s essentially a chequered pattern with a psychedelic effect applied that looks like some particularly jazzy trousers viewed in a hall of mirrors.

Porsche 911 Carrera Heritage Design Package

If you want some of this wavy goodness in a modern 911, though, it turns out you don’t have to splurge for the £187,700 Spirit 70, because alongside unveiling the special edition (and with a hat tip to Motor1 for spotting it), Porsche has quietly introduced what it calls the Heritage Design Package as an option for the regular 911 Carrera range.

Available in conjunction with the 911’s 18-way adjustable adaptive sports seats, the package brings Pasha-patterned fabric seat centres to the front seats, while the outer parts are trimmed in black leather. The wavy pattern also finds its way onto the back of the front seats, door cards, the rear seats when fitted, and even the glovebox lining.

Slightly disappointingly, it’s only available in a muted grey and black scheme, steering clear of some of the bolder colours you could originally specify. It’s also somewhat curiously not an option on the stripped-back, retro-inspired 911 Carrera T, meaning the Pasha upholstery can’t currently be paired with a manual gearbox.

Porsche 911 Carrera Heritage Design Package

See also Lamborghini And Ducati Announce Another Limited-Edition Bike

Any other model in the Carrera range, though, from the base car to the hybrid GTS, can be specced with the package, in conjunction with either coupe, cabriolet or Targa bodystyles. As well as the seats, you also get some black and dark silver details, a throwback green-hued setting for the digital instrument cluster, and a door projector that beams the phrase ‘icons of cool’ onto the ground when you open the door. Which, frankly, we could live without.

Although it’s a cheaper way of getting these ultra-cool seats than going for the Spirit 70, the Heritage Design Package still isn’t what you’d call a bargain. In the UK, it’s an extra £7650 option on top of the £3122 you’ll need for the 18-way seats, making for a total of £10,772. Nostalgia, it seems, doesn’t come cheap.