Meet The Slate Truck, A £15,000 EV Backed By Jeff Bezos

We’ve lost count of the number of electric car startups that have announced their grand plans during the last 15 years or so, particularly in the US. A good majority of them tend to sink without a trace after a few years, but the latest name to toss its hat in the ring, Slate, offers a slightly different proposition that might buck that trend.

There are two reasons for that. One, Slate’s products are designed to be the polar opposite of the usual tech-laden, high-performance EVs we tend to see, and two, the company has the backing of the world’s second-richest person.

Slate Truck - front

That’d be Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who’s thrown some of his incomprehensibly vast fortune at Slate. Unlike that other electric pickup bankrolled by the only person on earth with more moolah than Bezos, Slate’s truck is all about simplicity and affordability, promising to offer an alternative to the ever-increasing cost and complexity of the modern EV.

The Michigan-based company hasn’t even splurged on a fancy name – it’s simply called the Slate Truck. Powering it is a single rear-mounted motor, making 201bhp, which the company says should get it to 60mph in around 8.0 seconds and to a top speed of 90mph. The standard 52.7kWh battery pack is targeted at providing 150 miles of range, while one of the only optional extras, a bigger 84.3kWh pack, takes that up to an estimated 240 miles.

Slate Truck - front detail

A handy size comparison on Slate’s site demonstrates that it’s smaller than Ford’s littlest US-market truck, the Maverick (itself smaller than the Ranger we can buy in Europe), and only a little larger than a 1985 Toyota Truck. Its bed has a 635kg payload, and there’s a frunk up front too.

What’s most remarkable, though, is just how no-frills the Truck is. It has steel wheels, a universal phone mount instead of an infotainment system, and even wind-down windows, something that’s all but disappeared in new cars. Every example will leave the factory with unpainted grey composite panels, the idea being that owners can have it easily wrapped and unwrapped in whatever design their hearts desire.

Slate Truck - interior

One area where Slate thankfully hasn’t gone back to basics is safety. The Truck has ADAS systems including emergency braking, forward collision warning and up to eight airbags.

The ‘up to’ part of that is likely because you get some extra airbags thrown in as part of the SUV accessory kit, a set of extra panels, plus rear seats and rollover protection that turn the Slate from a truck to a boxy little crossover. Supposedly, this conversion is doable at home, although Slate will do it for you if you’re the sort of person who can’t do DIY without a trip to the hospital. It’s one of upwards of 100 accessories that’ll be offered for the Truck.

Slate Truck - side, SUV kit

Only US sales have been confirmed so far, and the truck is (ahem) slated to be the cheapest EV in its home market. Pricing is set to start at under $27,500 (around £20,700), but factor in the government EV incentives that may or may not be a thing by the time deliveries begin late next year, and it’ll cost a little under $20,000 (around £15,000). A refundable reservation of $50 (£38) can be made now.

It all sounds very promising, but as we’ve seen time and again, the cut-throat nature of the car market stops so many of these startups in their tracks before they’ve even had the chance to stretch their legs. With its gazillionaire backing and unique mission statement, will things be different for Slate?