Buy The Last Vauxhall Corsa VXR For Old-School Hot Hatch Thrills On A Budget

All signs point to the return of the hot Corsa, but it’s likely to be in a very different form to the last one, which now looks like something of a bargain
Vauxhall Corsa VXR - front
Vauxhall Corsa VXR - front

There was a time, not that long ago, when Vauxhall was a bit mad. It would happily stuff front-wheel drive seven-seater people carriers with power they patently couldn’t handle, or rebadge Australian V8 muscle cars so they could share showroom space with dull nonsense like the Meriva.

Those days have been gone for a while now, but there are signs they could be coming back. Vauxhall is doubling down on its GSE performance badge, starting with an extra-hot Mokka and followed up this week by the ludicrous 789bhp Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo. That, obviously, is never going to make production, but it does add further fuel to the rumours that a roadgoing Corsa GSE is on the horizon.

Vauxhall Corsa VXR - side
Vauxhall Corsa VXR - side

There is a rather big asterisk, though – that hot Corsa will almost certainly be electric, sharing the same 276bhp, LSD-equipped front-wheel drive setup as the Mokka GSE and a whole bunch of other small, spicy EVs from Stellantis.

That’s naturally got us thinking about the last time there was a hot Corsa, the last car to wear Vauxhall’s now-dead VXR performance badge. Based on the previous-gen Corsa E and launched in 2015, it built on its predecessor’s recipe, packing a 202bhp 1.6-litre turbo four-pot that sent 202bhp to the front wheels. That saw it hit 62mph in 6.5 seconds and a 143mph top end – still admirable numbers a decade later.

Vauxhall Corsa VXR - interior
Vauxhall Corsa VXR - interior

The mid-2010s were heady times for the compact hot hatch, and the VXR faced stiff competition. It was never quite as slick to drive as a Peugeot 208 GTi, as refined as a VW Polo GTI, or as all-round talented as a Ford Fiesta ST.

What it was, though, was old-school. With its range of bright colours, rorty exhaust, scrabbly front end and big, grinning face, it felt like a hot hatch from a different era even in 2015. Ten years on, and with cars of its ilk almost completely gone from the market, those imperfections look ever more like old-school charm. With the next hot Corsa likely to look very different, that’s naturally got us taking part in our favourite procrastination activity – browsing Autotrader.

Vauxhall Corsa VXR - rear
Vauxhall Corsa VXR - rear

We’ve stumbled upon this 2015 example, wearing a reasonably low 74,000 miles and what we think is the best colour for the VXR. Sadly, it’s lacking the Performance Pack, which brought a limited-slip diff, tweaked suspension and beefed-up brakes, but that also means it’s wearing the smaller 17-inch wheels, which both improve the ride and, in our eyes, are a little bit more handsome than the bigger 18s the Performance Pack received.

And at the end of the day, it’s still a feisty hot hatch with a manual gearbox and a pair of fantastic Recaro bucket seats in it. And it could all be yours for £6490. When even the boggo-est of boggo new cars is well over twice that, it really does look like good value, especially when there’ll almost definitely never be another Vauxhall like this.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The 1527bhp Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Could Be Coming To Europe
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Nürburgring Edition - front
News
Munich Motor Show 2025: Everything To Look Out For
2023 Munich Motor Show
News
The Cupra Tindaya Is A Racy Concept Set For A Munich Debut
Cupra Tindaya teaser - exterior
News
A 789bhp Vauxhall Corsa Is Coming To Gran Turismo 7
Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, front
News
The KTM X-Bow Might Have Been Saved By Beer Money
KTM X-Bow - front
News
Ford Bronco Roadster Concept Unveiled As Tribute To Stripped-Back Original
Ford Bronco Roadster concept - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front
Reviews
2025 Renault 4 Review: What Difficult Second Album?
Renault 4 - front
Reviews
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Review: Brilliant, But One For The Audi Superfans
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Years - front, driving
Reviews
Lotus Emeya Review: A Good Electric Car, But Is It A Great Lotus?
Lotus Emeya
Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 GT Review: So Close To Being Good, Yet So Far
2025 Kia EV6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving