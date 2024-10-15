Here’s Your First Look At The Updated Porsche 911 GT3

We knew a mid-life update for the Porsche 911 GT3 wasn't far away as soon as we saw the Carrera and GTS get the same treatment a few months ago. A facelift for the 'entry-level' 911s always opens the floodgates for the rest of the family, and sure enough, we'll see the new GT3 in just a few days.

We’re not expecting anything as radical (by 911 standards, at least) as the T-Hybrid system introduced for the updated Carrera GTS. In fact, if even that’s a level of tech and electrification that’s too much for the 911 purists to take, then the new GT3 should be the glorious analogue experience that gets them back on board.

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 992.2

Certainly, the sole teaser image released by Porsche suggests the visual differences will be pretty minor. The distinctive swan-neck rear wing is present and correct, as is the half cage in the back, signifying a Clubsport-pack equipped car.

And look, it’s a 911, so it’s not like any other styling details will be drastically changed. On the facelifted 992s we’ve seen so far, it’s little more than a nip-and-tuck for the bumpers and a lightly revised engine cover, plus those new active cooling flaps on the hybrid GTS.

Porsche 911 Carrera 992.2

As for the oily bits, it’s likely to remain powered by the same glorious nat-asp 4.0-litre flat-six, although we’d imagine there’ll be a light bump in power from the 502bhp made by the outgoing car. Likewise, we imagine the choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed PDK will remain – Porsche knows what people want in a GT3, and also knows how to sneak a car like this past ever-tighter emissions regulations.

The new car’s being unveiled in full on 18 October, with two versions promised. That, we imagine, will be the ‘regular’ GT3 pictured here and the de-winged Instagram darling that is the Touring.

Porsche 911 GT3 992.1

The updated GT3 will be the first of likely many 992s to get a mild mid-life update. We can be almost certain that there’ll be a couple more Carreras including some Targas, the Turbo family, and the GT3 RS getting the treatment before too long. We’re also expecting a wild new GT2 RS, although not until later in the generation’s life cycle.

Much less likely are new versions of specialised models like the Sport Classic, Dakar and S/T, but we would never put it past Porsche to have a few new surprises in the pipeline.