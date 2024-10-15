Here’s Your First Look At The Updated Porsche 911 GT3

The 992.2 GT3 looks like more of the GT department goodness we’ve come to expect, and will debut in full on 18 October
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Porsche 911 GT3 992.2 teaser
Porsche 911 GT3 992.2 teaser

We knew a mid-life update for the Porsche 911 GT3 wasn't far away as soon as we saw the Carrera and GTS get the same treatment a few months ago. A facelift for the 'entry-level' 911s always opens the floodgates for the rest of the family, and sure enough, we'll see the new GT3 in just a few days.

We’re not expecting anything as radical (by 911 standards, at least) as the T-Hybrid system introduced for the updated Carrera GTS. In fact, if even that’s a level of tech and electrification that’s too much for the 911 purists to take, then the new GT3 should be the glorious analogue experience that gets them back on board.

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 992.2
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 992.2

Certainly, the sole teaser image released by Porsche suggests the visual differences will be pretty minor. The distinctive swan-neck rear wing is present and correct, as is the half cage in the back, signifying a Clubsport-pack equipped car.

And look, it’s a 911, so it’s not like any other styling details will be drastically changed. On the facelifted 992s we’ve seen so far, it’s little more than a nip-and-tuck for the bumpers and a lightly revised engine cover, plus those new active cooling flaps on the hybrid GTS.

Porsche 911 Carrera 992.2
Porsche 911 Carrera 992.2

As for the oily bits, it’s likely to remain powered by the same glorious nat-asp 4.0-litre flat-six, although we’d imagine there’ll be a light bump in power from the 502bhp made by the outgoing car. Likewise, we imagine the choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed PDK will remain – Porsche knows what people want in a GT3, and also knows how to sneak a car like this past ever-tighter emissions regulations.

The new car’s being unveiled in full on 18 October, with two versions promised. That, we imagine, will be the ‘regular’ GT3 pictured here and the de-winged Instagram darling that is the Touring.

Porsche 911 GT3 992.1
Porsche 911 GT3 992.1

The updated GT3 will be the first of likely many 992s to get a mild mid-life update. We can be almost certain that there’ll be a couple more Carreras including some Targas, the Turbo family, and the GT3 RS getting the treatment before too long. We’re also expecting a wild new GT2 RS, although not until later in the generation’s life cycle.

Much less likely are new versions of specialised models like the Sport Classic, Dakar and S/T, but we would never put it past Porsche to have a few new surprises in the pipeline.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Watch The New Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Hit 233mph
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 development team with prototypes
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 development team with prototypes
News
Here’s Your First Look At The Updated Porsche 911 GT3
Porsche 911 GT3 992.2 teaser
Porsche 911 GT3 992.2 teaser
News
The Controversial Nissan Ariya Nismo Will Cost £56,620
Nissan Ariya Nismo - front
Nissan Ariya Nismo - front
News
The Hydrogen Combustion Alpine Alpenglow Now Makes 740bhp
Alpine Alpenglow Hy6 - front
Alpine Alpenglow Hy6 - front
News
The Hyundai Inster Cross Wants To Look Tough, But It’s Still So Darn Cute
Hyundai Inster Cross - front
Hyundai Inster Cross - front
News
The 345bhp Alpine A110 R Ultime Is A £275,000 Goodbye
Alpine A110 R Ultime - front
Alpine A110 R Ultime - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Toyota Prius Review: Your Taxi Driver Will Want One, And You Might Too
2024 Toyota Prius, front 3/4
2024 Toyota Prius, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Toyota Yaris Hybrid Review: Too Sensible For Its Own Good
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Reviews
KGM Torres Review: ‘Fine’ Doesn’t Cut It
KGM Torres EVX - driving
KGM Torres EVX - driving
Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving