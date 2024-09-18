Porsche 911 Engine Ripped Out In Bizarre California Crash

A pair of 911s had a coming together in the mountains above LA, leading to one’s engine lying several feet away from the car
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Porsche 911 Carrera with engine ripped out
Porsche 911 Carrera with engine ripped out

There are few things more enjoyable in this life than getting out for a rip down a good piece of road, but scenes like this bizarre crash involving two Porsche 911s are a reminder to always exercise a bit of caution.

The incident appears to have taken place on the Angeles Forest Highway, one of the many mountain roads that wiggle through the hills immediately north of Los Angeles. These are always popular roads with performance car owners, aptly demonstrated by the two machines involved here. Both are 991-generation 911s, one a Carrera and the other a more hardcore GT3 RS.

Per a statement made to Road & Track by the California Highway Patrol, the incident was caused when one of the cars – presumably the silver Carrera – made an unsafe turn in the road. It looks like the GT3 RS hit the Carrera’s rear, destroying the white car’s nose and ripping off one of its wheels.

The Carrera, meanwhile, has arguably come off even worse – its entire flat-six engine was ripped free from its rear, and ended up lying on the road, several feet away from the car.

The GT3 RS involved in the crash, along with the Carrera's engine
The GT3 RS involved in the crash, along with the Carrera's engine

The CHP’s statement confirms that although both drivers felt pretty sore after the smash, neither needed transporting away from the scene for medical attention, so it looks like they got off fairly lightly. Both cars only had one occupant, and it’s not clear if they were travelling together, or if it’s just pure coincidence that both cars involved were 911s.

The images of the aftermath give us a bizarrely gruesome look into the inner workings of the Carrera, its gearbox housing now fully exposed for all to see. Whether either car is repairable remains to be seen, but it’s probably a bigger job for the Carrera. It’s a particularly cruel twist that the rear-engined 911 is one of only a few cars that could suffer such a strange fate when being hit in the rear. 

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Watch A Corvette-Powered Humvee Get Airborne
Corvette-powered Humvee
Corvette-powered Humvee
News
The Mercedes-AMG GT Motorsport Collector’s Edition Looks Just Like Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Car*
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro "Motorsport Collector's Edition" - front
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro "Motorsport Collector's Edition" - front
News
Porsche 911 Engine Ripped Out In Bizarre California Crash
Porsche 911 Carrera with engine ripped out
Porsche 911 Carrera with engine ripped out
News
The Grand Tour Has Made Everyone Want A Triumph Stag
James May's Triumph Stag in The Grand Tour: One For The Road
James May's Triumph Stag in The Grand Tour: One For The Road
News
The New Audi RS5 Hybrid Seems Awfully Quiet
Audi RS5 prototype - front
Audi RS5 prototype - front
News
Honda Working On A Scooter That Doubles Up As An EV Range Extender
Patent drawing showing Honda's concept for a boot-stowable motorbike/range extender
Patent drawing showing Honda's concept for a boot-stowable motorbike/range…

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
Reviews
Jaguar F-Type R Review: Goodnight, Loud Prince
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static