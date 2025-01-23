New Skoda Superb SportLine Looks… Brilliant

We’re big fans of the Skoda Superb here at Car Throttle. You could even say it’s… brilliant. Its current guise is possibly its best form yet, offering a refreshing sensible alternative to a sea of questionably-proportioned crossovers. So we’re delighted that there’s a slightly sportier one coming.

That’s the appropriately named SportLine, which comes in as the spiciest version of the Superb. With no version of the big hatchback/estate car being offered as a performance-focused vRS to date, we expect it’ll stay that way.

Skoda Superb SportLine

So, what does a SportLine get you? Well, at the risk of overusing the word, sportier-looking bodywork for a start. Unique, more aggressive-looking bumpers and a lot of gloss black inserts. Those include the grille, the window surrounds, the faux rear diffuser and – if you opt for an estate – roof rails. Along with its new 19-inch wheels, we think the changes to the Superb look… nice.

There are a few chassis tweaks to suit the name too, namely 15mm lower suspension, standard-fit Dynamic Chassis Control and tweaking of its electronic steering system to be ‘more dynamic’ at speed.

Skoda Superb SportLine, Estate, rear 3/4

Inside, the SportLine gets a set of part-electric sports seats in the front, with heating and massaging functions as standard. There’s also a leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel, black headling and aluminium pedal covers. Because, you know, sporty.

Don’t expect any new, racier engines though, with the SportLine deploying powertrain options as seen across the rest of the Superb range. Petrol choices include a 1.5-litre, 148bhp unit, a choice of a 2.0-litre with 201bhp or 262bhp, or there are even two diesels to pick from. Go for an estate, and you can have it as a plug-in hybrid too, with a quoted electric-only range of 79 miles. That figure is… impressive.

Skoda Superb SportLine, interior

Pricing for the SportLine range starts at £42,290 for the hatch, and £43,590 for the estate, with orders now being taken by Skoda dealers. Superb.