New Toyota RAV4 To Be Revealed 21 May

Toyota is about to reveal a new car, and, much to our disappointment, this one doesn’t look like it’s going to be a Celica or MR2. Let’s get that sadness out of the way to start a Monday. However, it is set to be a new entry into a nameplate that’s arguably just as iconic as those two, if less exciting.

On 21 May, we’ll see Toyota introduce “the latest advances in its line-up”, according to a very short press release on its UK press site, which gives us precisely nothing to work with. Some low-resolution pictures have accompanied that, though, allowing us to speculate a little more.

2026 Toyota RAV4 teaser, interior

We believe this is a first look at the sixth-generation Toyota RAV4, based on the height of that bonnet through a narrow-view interior shot, plus the boxy proportions from the eagle-eyed views. Oh, and note the two-tone roof – heavily akin to the outgoing car.

Given that the most recent RAV4 was introduced in 2018, it’s fair to say a new one is due, too.

Beyond that, we can only really guess on specific powertrain details. It’d be our assumption that Toyota will continue to offer it in the UK exclusively as a plug-in hybrid, likely an evolved version of the 2.5-litre four-cylinder variant currently offered. Don’t expect an electric variant, however. At least certainly not at launch.

2026 Toyota RAV4 teaser

See also The Best Performance SUVs In 2025

It remains to be seen how a new generation of the Toyota RAV4 will affect the future of the rebadged Suzuki Across, too, a car that can only be described as “You forgot it existed until just now.”

Stay tuned for 21 May, when this new model will be revealed at 2am UK time. Maybe not one we’ll be staying awake until the early hours for, but more power to you if you decide to.