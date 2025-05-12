New Toyota RAV4 To Be Revealed 21 May

Toyota is gearing up to reveal a new car next week, and it looks set to be the sixth-generation RAV4
2026 Toyota RAV4 teaser
2026 Toyota RAV4 teaser

Toyota is about to reveal a new car, and, much to our disappointment, this one doesn’t look like it’s going to be a Celica or MR2. Let’s get that sadness out of the way to start a Monday. However, it is set to be a new entry into a nameplate that’s arguably just as iconic as those two, if less exciting.

On 21 May, we’ll see Toyota introduce “the latest advances in its line-up”, according to a very short press release on its UK press site, which gives us precisely nothing to work with. Some low-resolution pictures have accompanied that, though, allowing us to speculate a little more.

2026 Toyota RAV4 teaser, interior
2026 Toyota RAV4 teaser, interior

We believe this is a first look at the sixth-generation Toyota RAV4, based on the height of that bonnet through a narrow-view interior shot, plus the boxy proportions from the eagle-eyed views. Oh, and note the two-tone roof – heavily akin to the outgoing car.

Given that the most recent RAV4 was introduced in 2018, it’s fair to say a new one is due, too.

Beyond that, we can only really guess on specific powertrain details. It’d be our assumption that Toyota will continue to offer it in the UK exclusively as a plug-in hybrid, likely an evolved version of the 2.5-litre four-cylinder variant currently offered. Don’t expect an electric variant, however. At least certainly not at launch.

2026 Toyota RAV4 teaser
2026 Toyota RAV4 teaser

It remains to be seen how a new generation of the Toyota RAV4 will affect the future of the rebadged Suzuki Across, too, a car that can only be described as “You forgot it existed until just now.” 

Stay tuned for 21 May, when this new model will be revealed at 2am UK time. Maybe not one we’ll be staying awake until the early hours for, but more power to you if you decide to.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Milltek Is Here To Make Your G90 BMW M5 Noisier
G90 BMW M5 with Milltek exhaust - rear
Motorsport
Toyota’s Special Le Mans Livery Is Giving Us Gran Turismo 2 Nostalgia
Toyota GR010 Le Mans 2025 livery - front
News
VW Reportedly Looking To Sell Italdesign
VW Golf GTI Mk1
News
What A Terrible Day To Have Eyes: It’s The Mansory Pugnator Tricolore
Mansory Pugnator Tricolore - side
News
The Baltasar Revolt R Is A Track-Only 800kg EV From Spain
Baltasar Revolt R - front
News
New Toyota RAV4 To Be Revealed 21 May
2026 Toyota RAV4 teaser

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Review: No Compromise
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, front
Reviews
2025 Skoda Superb Estate Review: Lives Up To Its Name
Skoda Superb Estate - front
Reviews
Bentley Blower Jnr Review: Completely Pointless, Utterly Brilliant
Bentley Blower Jnr - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Xpeng G6 Review: The Literal Definition Of ‘Car’
Xpeng G6, front
Reviews
Citroen e-C3 Review: Cheap, But Others Are More Cheerful
Citroen e-C3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser On-Road Review
Toyota Land Cruiser - front, dynamic