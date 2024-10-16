New Toyota Celica: Everything We Know So Far

There’s not been a new Toyota Celica for nearly 20 years, but that could soon change. One of several performance car projects Toyota is currently rumoured to be working on is a revival of its beloved compact coupe, which was originally built across seven generations between 1970 and 2006.

With rumours of its return, along with one for the MR2, gathering pace, here’s all we know so far about the possibility of a new Celica.

Toyota Celica GT-Four ST165

Is anyone helping Toyota develop the new Celica?

Toyota’s most recent sports cars have all been joint projects between it and another manufacturer – the new Supra was developed alongside the BMW Z4, and the GT86 and GR86 are both Subaru tie-ins.

It would seem, though, that like the rumoured new MR2, Toyota is going it alone with the new Celica. That’s despite comments made by Tomoya Takahashi, president of Toyota’s GR performance wing, earlier this year. He said that “collaboration between brands will increase in the future” for performance car projects.

Toyota's new 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine

What engine will the new Toyota Celica have?

According to Japanese outlet Best Car – the source of many of the rumours around the new Celica – the car is set to use Toyota’s currently in-development turbocharged inline-four engine.

This is an all-new unit, announced earlier this year and designed with the inclusion of hybrid powertrains in mind, although there’s no mention of the Celica getting any electrified element. The car’s specifically rumoured to be using the top road-going version of the engine, a 2.0-litre item producing around 395bhp.

In the Celica, this could be paired with four-wheel drive and a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox. The four-wheel drive system is likely to be the same torque-splitting GR-Four system found on the current GR Yaris and GR Corolla.

Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205

How much will the new Toyota Celica cost?

According to the Best Car rumours, Toyota is eyeing a more upmarket, luxurious approach for the new Celica – the Audi Quattro has been specifically mentioned as a source of inspiration, albeit with 2020s tech rather than 1980s.

It’s far too early to start speculating on price, especially as this often wildly varies between markets, but if this more premium positioning is true, it’s safe to assume it won’t be a performance bargain.

Toyota Celica, seventh generation

Will the new Toyota Celica come to the UK?

This is the real kicker for us – it’s simply not that easy to sell new sports cars in Europe anymore. The GR86 and Supra are both no longer available new in the UK, where Toyota’s sole performance offering is now the GR Yaris, sold in fairly limited quantities.

So far, none of these rumours have touched on where the new Celica could be sold, but we’re mentally preparing ourselves for it to not make it to Europe. Indeed, some reports have suggested that the new MR2 could be exclusive to the Japanese market – if the same ends up being true for the Celica, there’ll at least be right-hand drive examples to import.

When will we see the new Toyota Celica?

Per Best Car, the new Celica is due to be launched in 2026, but we could see a concept or prototype as soon as the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon, taking place in January.