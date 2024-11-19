The New Renault 5 Will Cost £22,995

Renault will begin taking UK orders for its small retro EV in January, with three trims to pick from
Been eagerly awaiting your chance to order a Renault 5? Well, we wouldn’t blame you – it looks pretty cool, and reviews have been good. We’re especially quite fond of Alpine’s take having driven it pretty recently.

The good news for you is we finally have a price for it, and it seems pretty reasonable all things given, starting at £22,995.

For that cash, you’ll be picking up an entry-spec 118bhp Evolution (sadly no, not the rally homologation kind). For that, your R5 will come with 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, automatic air conditioning and some rear parking sensors. It’s not exactly loaded with tech, given what you can have.

Step up to the £24,995 Techno, and you’ll get a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster too plus adaptive cruise control, a rear-view camera, selectable drive modes and ambient lightning. Oh, and a neat little charging indicator on the bonnet.

Topping the lot is Iconic, bringing with it a heated steering wheel and heated front seats, lane centring for the adaptive cruise system, blind spot monitoring and self-parking tech in case you’re struggling to get your 4m-long city car into a space. Yours for £26,995.

Put an extra £2,000 onto either of the Tecno or Iconic and you’ll get an extra 30bhp to play with, dropping the 0-62mph sprint from nine seconds flat to 7.9. Both cars will top out at 93mph, though.

More importantly, though, that also gets you a larger-capacity battery – 52kWh, in place of 40kWh. That’ll offer a quoted range of 248 miles on a single charge, compared with 190 from the smaller pack.

We’ve got a full breakdown of the Renault 5 already if you’re keen on more details, but now we know it’ll be available to order from January. No word yet on when the Alpine will be available to buy, although it should follow soon after – and it’s expected prices will start around £33,500 and top out at around £38,000 for the GTS.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

