Lotus Just Made Its Electric Cars Cheaper

The Emeya and Eletra just had their prices cut, with S and R trims renamed 600 and 900
Lotus Eletre and Emeya
We know Lotus has had a bit of a rough start to life with its electric cars. Last year, the company quite massively missed its targets – originally hoping to deliver 26,000 cars throughout 2024, but ultimately ended up shifting a little over 12,000.

We haven’t seen reported figures for 2025 so far, but we can presume things maybe aren’t brilliant – with prices of its two electric offerings slashed and some rejigging of trims to make things a little clearer to buyers.

Pricing for both the Eletre SUV and Emeya saloon now starts at £84,990, a £5760 drop from its previous asking price. Meanwhile, S trims have become 600 and R have become 900 to reflect respective 604bhp and 905bhp power outputs.

Lotus Eletre 900
Equipment levels have been reorganised as well. 600 GT on both cars brings lane centering for adaptive cruise control, larger alloy wheels and six-piston brake callipers. That’ll be £89,990.

From there, 600 GT SE brings with it a 23-speaker audio system, configurable ambient lighting and illuminated side sills. Fancy. Yours for £94,990.

Topping the 600 ranges is Sport SE, bringing an active rear wing, four-wheel steering, active anti-roll bars and ventilated front seats. This takes both cars into six-digit prices at £104,990.

Lotus Emeya 600
A 900 Sport, bringing extra power, now starts at £129,990 while going for the Sport Carbon, which adds – you guessed it – some carbon fibre bits, will set you back £139,990.

Mechanically, both the Lotus Eletre and Emeya remain as before. That also means both cars continue to support 400kW charging and draw power from a 112kWh pack in the case of the Eletre, and 102kWh for the Emeya. Quote ranges top out at 379 and 373 miles, respectively.

Order now, and you’ll get your newly renamed and priced Lotus Eletre or Emeya sometime in the summer.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

