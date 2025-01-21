The Alpine A290 Will Cost From £33,500
When we drove the Alpine A290 late last year, we described it as a brilliant take on the electric hot hatch formula. If you’ve been itching to order one, you’ll be delighted to know you now can – with prices kicking off at £33,500.
That chunk of change gets you into the entry-level GT, coming with a single front-mounted electric motor which produces 178bhp. That’ll scoot you from 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds, with a top speed of 99mph.
Equipment as standard includes a 10-inch infotainment system, heated seats, 19-inch alloys and one of our favourite features on a car at this time of year, a heated steering wheel.
You can get that motor option as a GT Premium too for an extra £2500, bringing with it Nappa leather seats, an upgraded audio system and auto-folding mirrors.
We’d suggest going for more power, though. The GT Performance matches the GT on spec, although brings with it a more powerful 217bhp motor. That cuts the 0-62mph run to 6.4 seconds, and unlocks a 105mph top speed. It also brings with it a grippier set of Michelin Pilot Sport S5 tyres. It too will cost £36,000.
The one you really want though is the GTS, coming with that extra power and all of the extra trinkets. Yours for £37,500, or an extra £1000 on top of that if you go for a Premiere Edition with its exclusive paints and usual plaques to signal that “Yes, I bought one of the first ones.”
That’s about £1500 cheaper than the electric Mini John Cooper Works, although we’ll need to get them together to tell you if that’s a worthwhile saving. Stay tuned for that one.
All versions of the Alpine A290 draw power from a 52kWh battery pack, with a quoted 314 miles for the 178bhp variant or 296 miles if you opt for 217bhp. Both charge at a max rate of 100kW.
Deliveries are set to start in April, so you might have a nice Easter treat if you place your order now.
