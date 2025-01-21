The Alpine A290 Will Cost From £33,500

When we drove the Alpine A290 late last year, we described it as a brilliant take on the electric hot hatch formula. If you’ve been itching to order one, you’ll be delighted to know you now can – with prices kicking off at £33,500.

That chunk of change gets you into the entry-level GT, coming with a single front-mounted electric motor which produces 178bhp. That’ll scoot you from 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds, with a top speed of 99mph.

Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving

Equipment as standard includes a 10-inch infotainment system, heated seats, 19-inch alloys and one of our favourite features on a car at this time of year, a heated steering wheel.

You can get that motor option as a GT Premium too for an extra £2500, bringing with it Nappa leather seats, an upgraded audio system and auto-folding mirrors.

Alpine A290, rear 3/4

We’d suggest going for more power, though. The GT Performance matches the GT on spec, although brings with it a more powerful 217bhp motor. That cuts the 0-62mph run to 6.4 seconds, and unlocks a 105mph top speed. It also brings with it a grippier set of Michelin Pilot Sport S5 tyres. It too will cost £36,000.

See also Satisfy Your Weird 90s Supercar Cravings With This Venturi Transcup 260

The one you really want though is the GTS, coming with that extra power and all of the extra trinkets. Yours for £37,500, or an extra £1000 on top of that if you go for a Premiere Edition with its exclusive paints and usual plaques to signal that “Yes, I bought one of the first ones.”

Alpine A290, interior

That’s about £1500 cheaper than the electric Mini John Cooper Works, although we’ll need to get them together to tell you if that’s a worthwhile saving. Stay tuned for that one.

All versions of the Alpine A290 draw power from a 52kWh battery pack, with a quoted 314 miles for the 178bhp variant or 296 miles if you opt for 217bhp. Both charge at a max rate of 100kW.

Deliveries are set to start in April, so you might have a nice Easter treat if you place your order now.