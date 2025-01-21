The Alpine A290 Will Cost From £33,500

Alpine’s first EV is now available to order, with the one you want – the GTS – costing £37,500
Alpine A290, front
Alpine A290, front

When we drove the Alpine A290 late last year, we described it as a brilliant take on the electric hot hatch formula. If you’ve been itching to order one, you’ll be delighted to know you now can – with prices kicking off at £33,500.

That chunk of change gets you into the entry-level GT, coming with a single front-mounted electric motor which produces 178bhp. That’ll scoot you from 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds, with a top speed of 99mph.

Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving

Equipment as standard includes a 10-inch infotainment system, heated seats, 19-inch alloys and one of our favourite features on a car at this time of year, a heated steering wheel.

You can get that motor option as a GT Premium too for an extra £2500, bringing with it Nappa leather seats, an upgraded audio system and auto-folding mirrors.

Alpine A290, rear 3/4
Alpine A290, rear 3/4

We’d suggest going for more power, though. The GT Performance matches the GT on spec, although brings with it a more powerful 217bhp motor. That cuts the 0-62mph run to 6.4 seconds, and unlocks a 105mph top speed. It also brings with it a grippier set of Michelin Pilot Sport S5 tyres. It too will cost £36,000.

The one you really want though is the GTS, coming with that extra power and all of the extra trinkets. Yours for £37,500, or an extra £1000 on top of that if you go for a Premiere Edition with its exclusive paints and usual plaques to signal that “Yes, I bought one of the first ones.”

Alpine A290, interior
Alpine A290, interior

That’s about £1500 cheaper than the electric Mini John Cooper Works, although we’ll need to get them together to tell you if that’s a worthwhile saving. Stay tuned for that one.

All versions of the Alpine A290 draw power from a 52kWh battery pack, with a quoted 314 miles for the 178bhp variant or 296 miles if you opt for 217bhp. Both charge at a max rate of 100kW.

Deliveries are set to start in April, so you might have a nice Easter treat if you place your order now.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Alpine A290 Will Cost From £33,500
Alpine A290, front
News
A Hot Wheels Manga Is In The Works
Hot Wheels logo
News
The Defender OCTA Will Tackle The Dakar In 2026
News
Lando Norris’ Ferrari F40 Has Been Crashed
News
Video Surfaces Of UK Ferrari F40 Crash
Crashed Ferrari F40
News
Brand Chief ‘Will Fight’ To Bring New Renault Twingo To The UK
Renault Twingo prototype - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 BMW M4 Review: Now AWD-Only, But I Don’t Mind
BMW M4 - front, driving
Reviews
MG Cyberster Review: Electric Isn’t Its Problem
MG Cyberster, front 3/4
Reviews
Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition Review: One-Of-A-Kind, Literally
Skoda Super Sleeper Edition, front 3/4
Reviews
Maserati Grecale Trofeo Review: Sometimes Annoying, Always Entertaining
Maserati Grecale Trofeo - front, driving