Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 Is Coming On 23 May

The new series will focus on the tribulations faced by Clarkson as he bought and renovated his new pub
Clarkson's Farm series 4
Clarkson's Farm series 4

The clocks have gone forward, the days are warming up, and the British countryside is shaking off winter and bursting into colour. It’s the ideal time, then, to find out that the fourth season of Clarkson’s Farm will arrive on Prime Video on 23 May.

The hugely successful show follows ex-Top Gear and The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson as he gets more involved with the running of Diddly Squat Farm, his 1000-acre tract of land in the Cotswolds. The fourth series, which was confirmed to be in the works in 2023, is set to focus on the pub he opened last year.

Located a short distance from his farm near the Oxfordshire town of Burford, the pub, formerly known as The Windmill, had been closed for some years when Clarkson acquired it in 2024. He set about renovating it, and we went to check it out shortly after it reopened last summer as The Farmer’s Dog.

It won’t just be the pub that the series focuses on, though. Elsewhere, Clarkson will have to manage more troublesome livestock, grapple with the poor condition of his Lamborghini tractor, and face a particularly tough year in terms of weather, all while farm manager Kaleb Cooper is capitalising on his newfound celebrity with a nationwide tour.

Clarkson's Farm series 4
Clarkson's Farm series 4

The rest of the Diddly Squat team are all set to return. Alongside Clarkson and Cooper, Clarkson’s partner and farm shop manager Lisa Hogan, morose land agent ‘Cheerful’ Charlie Ireland and incomprehensible handyman Gerald Cooper will all star.

The first four episodes of the series will arrive on Prime Video on 23 May, before a further two on 30 May and the final two on 6 June. In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an eye out for a trailer.

Clarkson's Farm series 4
Clarkson's Farm series 4

While series four hasn’t even arrived yet, Clarkson confirmed last year that the show has already been renewed for a fifth season, which we’d expect to arrive in late spring or early summer next year.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Here’s Your First Look At The Interior Of The New Honda Prelude
Honda Prelude prototype - interior
News
Lotus Just Made Its Electric Cars Cheaper
Lotus Eletre and Emeya
News
Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 Is Coming On 23 May
Clarkson's Farm series 4
Formula 1
Honda Will Sell You Bits Of An Ayrton Senna Championship-Winning V10
Disassembled Honda RA100E engine
News
We Want BMW’s April Fools' Jokes To Be Real Things
BMW M2 Dakar April Fools' joke - front
News
Mansory Modifies Bentley Continental GT With Predictable Results
Mansory Bentley Continental GT - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Dacia Bigster Review: A Different Kind Of Horse Power
Dacia Bigster Journey, Front
Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving
Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front
Reviews
2025 Ford Capri Review: The Name Is Its Most Interesting Feature
Ford Capri, front