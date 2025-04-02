Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 Is Coming On 23 May

The clocks have gone forward, the days are warming up, and the British countryside is shaking off winter and bursting into colour. It’s the ideal time, then, to find out that the fourth season of Clarkson’s Farm will arrive on Prime Video on 23 May.

The hugely successful show follows ex-Top Gear and The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson as he gets more involved with the running of Diddly Squat Farm, his 1000-acre tract of land in the Cotswolds. The fourth series, which was confirmed to be in the works in 2023, is set to focus on the pub he opened last year.

Located a short distance from his farm near the Oxfordshire town of Burford, the pub, formerly known as The Windmill, had been closed for some years when Clarkson acquired it in 2024. He set about renovating it, and we went to check it out shortly after it reopened last summer as The Farmer’s Dog.

It won’t just be the pub that the series focuses on, though. Elsewhere, Clarkson will have to manage more troublesome livestock, grapple with the poor condition of his Lamborghini tractor, and face a particularly tough year in terms of weather, all while farm manager Kaleb Cooper is capitalising on his newfound celebrity with a nationwide tour.

Clarkson's Farm series 4

The rest of the Diddly Squat team are all set to return. Alongside Clarkson and Cooper, Clarkson’s partner and farm shop manager Lisa Hogan, morose land agent ‘Cheerful’ Charlie Ireland and incomprehensible handyman Gerald Cooper will all star.

The first four episodes of the series will arrive on Prime Video on 23 May, before a further two on 30 May and the final two on 6 June. In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an eye out for a trailer.

Clarkson's Farm series 4

While series four hasn’t even arrived yet, Clarkson confirmed last year that the show has already been renewed for a fifth season, which we’d expect to arrive in late spring or early summer next year.