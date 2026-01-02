Remember in 2006 (which was 20 years ago, by the way. Yikes) when Volkswagen demonstrated the towing potential of its new 553lb ft V10 diesel Touareg by using one to pull a Boeing 747 down a runway?

That was quite impressive, but it’s left us wondering what this, the new Ram Power Wagon, might be capable of hauling. A historic name that was reintroduced as an off-road-centric trim level for the Ram in 2005, the Power Wagon has finally been fitted with the diesel engine its customers have apparently long been crying out for for the 2027 model year, and we think ‘Torque Wagon’ might be a more apt name now.

Ram Power Wagon - interior

That’s because while the 430bhp it produces isn’t to be sniffed at, it’s nothing compared to the torque figure – 1075lb ft. Almost two of those V10 Touaregs, in other words. That comes courtesy of a 6.7-litre turbodiesel straight-six from Cummins designated the ‘High Output’ (you don’t say).

Sending all that shove to all four wheels via an eight-speed auto, the Power Wagon has an official tow rating of around nine tonnes, meaning it could theoretically haul three clones of itself. These official figures don’t really account for towing things like jumbo jets, but we have to imagine that if you hooked one of these up to a 747, it could probably get it moving.

Ram Power Wagon - rear

It’s packed with off-road goodies, too – solid front and rear axles with electronic locking diffs, 34-inch all-terrain tyres, Bilstein monotube dampers and the ability to disconnect the front anti-roll bar, allowing the front axle to move with greater independence from the chassis. It manages a 26.1-degree approach angle, 20.6-degree breakover angle and 26.0-degree departure angle, and brings 335mm of ground clearance to the off-road party.

The 2027 Power Wagon will come with the newly-reintroduced 6.4-litre petrol Hemi V8 too, but it’s the big Cummins six that’s really stolen the show. With this setup, the Power Wagon will cost from $88,470 (around £65,800) when it lands in US dealerships in the second half of 2026.