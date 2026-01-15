The historic British luxury car maker, Jensen, is plotting a return to former glory with an all-new, British-built V8 GT on the horizon.

The car is being made possible by Jensen International Automotive (JIA), the firm that has been building small-batch restomodded versions of the OG interceptor for some time now. And it is making lofty promises about the upcoming model. Hard and fast spec and details for the car aren’t known, although the language used in the announcement from JIA is attention-grabbing all the same.

First up, this isn’t going to be some flaccid all-electric model or a mild-hybrid. Nor will it be a jumped-up and rebodied version of an existing model. JIA is promising a proper ‘British’ V8 GT, although quite what engine will be powering the new car, and just how ‘British’ that powerplant is, remains to be seen. The chances are they’ll lean on the engine of choice for the restomod cars JIA produces, a GM LS V8, quite possibly with some form of supercharging for a little extra oomph.

Away from the engine, JIA is promising an aluminium chassis and, more importantly for petroheads, what JIA calls a “fully analogue driving experience”. The announcement from Jensen goes on to say that cars will be built in ultra-low numbers, and that the finished result will be a “thoroughly modern take on a luxury British GT” with all the cars being hand-built in the UK by a new, specialist division.

Going by the wording of the announcement, JIA isn’t hanging around either, with 2026 noted on the announcement. Whether that is for more information or to see the complete car isn’t known. Either way, we can’t wait to find out!