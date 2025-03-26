Cars You Forgot About: The Land Rover Discovery SVX

Land Rover has wowed us with the Defender OCTA, but nearly eight years ago, it was already cooking up plans for a luxury high-speed off-roader
Land Rover Discovery SVX - front
Land Rover Discovery SVX - front

Jaguar Land Rover has attempted to reinvent itself a multitude of times since it was cut loose from the Ford mothership in 2008. You might have noticed its most recent attempt late last year – it caused a bit of a fuss.

As part of their last grand reinvention, though, back in 2015, the long-twinned companies tried to push further into the sphere of specialised, limited-run vehicles by launching the SVO – Special Vehicle Operations – division.

Land Rover Discovery SVX - front
Land Rover Discovery SVX - front

In addition to heritage and continuation stuff, SVO would oversee a three-pronged lineup of enhanced versions of JLR’s new cars. There’d be the SVR badge for high-performance stuff, SVAutobiography for ultra-luxe editions, and SVX – that one would be applied to hardcore off-roaders.

With 10 years of hindsight, we can see that some parts of this plan were more successful than others. The SVR badge found its way onto hotted-up F-Types, F-Paces and Range Rover Sports, making lots of shouty supercharged V8 noises along the way. The SVAutobiography name, meanwhile, ended up on the very poshest full-size Range Rovers as well as a rare-groove V8 version of the smaller Velar.

But what about SVX? Why did we never receive a serious off-roader with this badge? Well, it wasn’t for lack of trying.

At the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, Land Rover showed off the Discovery SVX, a concept based on the then-new wonky-arsed Discovery 5. Fitted with knobbly off-road tyres, it featured improved approach and departure angles, a raised ride height with long-travel dampers, and lots of chunky-looking underbody cladding.

It also promised to feature Hydraulic Active Roll Control, a first for the Disco, and had special calibrations for the gearbox and the suite of driver assists.

The piece de resistance, though, was the engine: while no production version of the Disco 5 has received a V8, the SVX was to get JLR’s 5.0-litre supercharged eight-pot in 518bhp guise. In other words, it was designed as much for battering across a desert floor as scrabbling up a muddy track.

A limited production run was earmarked for 2018 at JLR’s shiny new SVO Technical Centre near Coventry, and interested parties were invited to register their interest. But then 2018 came and went and everything went a bit quiet on the SVX.

In fact, it wasn’t until 2019 that we had an update, and it wasn’t one we were hoping for: the Discovery SVX. The only reason given was that a decision had been taken not to introduce a V8 to the Disco range full stop, and no V8 meant no SVX. As for why that decision was taken, we can only assume, as is so often the case, that money – or lack thereof – played into it.

So, we were cruelly denied what would have been a luxurious, all-conquering high-speed off-roader from Land Rover. Well, for a while, anyway – we can’t help but think some of the Disco SVX’s spirit lives on in the new Defender OCTA, which combines plush surroundings with truly baffling off-road ability at nearly any speed. Would it have happened without the SVX concept from seven years earlier? Who knows, but we’re very glad the OCTA exists.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Surprise, Surprise: The Nissan Leaf Has Turned Into A Crossover
Nissan Leaf - third generation
News
The New Nissan Micra Is The Renault 5’s Twin
Nissan Micra - front
News
You Could Own Colin McRae's Championship-Winning Subaru Legacy
Subaru Legacy Group A - front
Gaming
This Aston Martin Sim Rig Costs As Much As A Used DBS
Curv AMR-C01-R - front
News
An Electric Peugeot 208 GTi Is Happening
2015 Peugeot 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport - front
News
New Audi A5 Now Available As 295bhp Quattro PHEV
Audi A5 e-Hybrid - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving
Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front
Reviews
2025 Ford Capri Review: The Name Is Its Most Interesting Feature
Ford Capri, front
Reviews
Cupra Born VZ Review: Good, Clean Fun
Cupra Born VZ - front